Check out these homes for sale in Dover now

(Dover, NH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Dover. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

33 Forest Avenue, Eliot, 03903 3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Come See this 1984 Custom Built Contemporary Cape on a very quiet cul-de-sac in Eliot. This open concept cape has cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, screened in porch,, first floor bedroom, oversized 2 car garage with large unfinished 2nd floor with direct entry to house and unfinished walkout basement.

For open house information, contact Lois Widi, Keller Williams Coastal Realty at 603-610-8500

249 Islington Street, Portsmouth, 03801 2 Beds 2 Baths | $635,000 | Condominium | 1,079 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Downtown Portsmouth condo with an expansive rooftop deck! One car garage parking. Open concept living with hardwood living room/dining area floors. Cherry kitchen cabinets and granite countertops. Ensuite master bedroom. Some basement storage. There is a park directly across the street and the numerous restaurants and shops are a moments stroll. Close to 95, routes 4,101 & 108. Maine is just across the river and Massachusetts is not far.

For open house information, contact Karen Mairs, Keller Williams Coastal Realty at 603-610-8500

8 Renaud Avenue, Dover, 03820 4 Beds 3 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,514 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Estate sale. This well built Cape style home located in South Dover, has been a family home since 1940. Sprawling 1st floor plan that includes an updated kitchen with SS appliances and granite; updated laundry room; living room with wood fireplace; dining room with china cabinet; office area; large den; 2 sunrooms; bedroom/office. The second floor includes 3 well-sized bedrooms and full bath. There are many closets and built-ins throughout home.This home had oak floors under the carpet. This home has a very large yard with possibility for an additional TDR lot. Needing someone who would like to remove wallpaper and paint rooms.

For open house information, contact Peggy Carter, Coldwell Banker - Peggy Carter Team at 603-742-4663

264 Berry River Road, Barrington, 03825 1 Bed 1 Bath | $229,000 | Cabin | 781 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This nicely renovated, waterfront cabin sits well back from the road and is a short paddle from Long Pond, where owners have use of two sandy beaches, boat launches and a good-sized water body. The half-acre, flat lot has huge white pines to add to the woodsy feel, in addition to your own frontage on the Berry River, easy access to kayak. Evening grilling fanatics will appreciate the beautiful light on the large back deck as the sun goes down over the water! Stepping inside, you'll be surprised to see 9' ceilings throughout, recessed lighting and complete interior renovation. The kitchen features modern cabinets with a natural stone back-splash and real butcher block counters, plus new stainless steel appliances. The ample living room has a wood-stove/hearth and looks out over the back yard/river, with a door out to the back deck. There's a single bedroom and a large bonus room at the front, which could be used as an office, additional sleeping space or games room etc. The spacious new full bathroom has a ceramic tile floor and the rest of the floors are a warm, deep brown-colored laminate plank. New electric baseboard heat and water heater have been installed and of course a wood stove for additional cabin ambiance. Good-sized shed for storage halfway down the driveway. Barrington is a quiet town not too far from the seacoast or the White Mountains and has lots of small lakes and ponds, trails, conserved areas and a choice of great schools. Property is being sold as is.

For open house information, contact Richard Dale-Mesaros, KW Lakes and Mountains Realty/Meredith at 603-569-4663