Clarksburg, WV

Take a look at these homes for sale in Clarksburg

 4 days ago

(Clarksburg, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Clarksburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xrXw_0c10ZXpS00

1700 Saltwell Road, Shinnston, 26431

3 Beds 3 Baths | $253,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,165 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Beautiful home on 2 acres. Home needs a little TLC. Property is being sold "AS IS" Cooperating brokers may receive up to 3% commission. Please submit all bids on Hudhomestore.com. Case#571-148701

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Hc2U_0c10ZXpS00

8276 Plainwood Avenue, Stonewood, 26301

2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 848 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Immaculate updated home located on a corner lot in Stonewood. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch offers large open kitchen & dining area, all new stainless steel appliances, beautiful decor, sunroom, and a full walk out basement. Off street parking, level yard and a work shop/storage building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vymc6_0c10ZXpS00

410 W Philadelphia Avenue, Bridgeport, 26330

4 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,650 Square Feet | Built in 1902

WELCOME HOME! This is the ONLY four-bedroom home that sets on OVER 1 FLAT ACRE in the Heart of Bridgeport! Look no further, this home has all of the charm that you’re looking for from the original wood floors, oversized base & door trim, exposed brick, and multiple fireplace mantles throughout. This home also boasts an open floorplan, 9’ ceilings, attached garage, updated electric system, tankless water heater and so much more! Schedule your appointment today! *All measurements and sqft approximate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gB7wz_0c10ZXpS00

172 Grant Street, Clarksburg, 26301

4 Beds 3 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1984

4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in Clarksburg. Home features 2 fireplaces, finished basement with bath, attached garage, shed, newly landscaped yard, covered patio, beautiful floors and first floor bedroom. Original home built in 1920 and second floor and basement added in 1984.

