Hobart, IN

Take a look at these homes for sale in Hobart

Hobart Updates
 4 days ago

(Hobart, IN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hobart. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

13224 Ellsworth Street, Crown Point, 46307

3 Beds 2 Baths | $463,540 | Single Family Residence | 2,126 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION ON THE GOLF COURSE! ESTIMATED COMPLETION JANUARY 2022. AWESOME 2125 square foot SPLIT FLOOR PLAN 3 bedroom 2 bath RANCH with FULL BASEMENT ROUGHED IN FOR FUTURE BATH. OPEN CONCEPT floor plan boasts a HUGE GREAT ROOM with VAULTED CEILING, that is open to a DREAM KITCHEN equipped with WHITE CABINETRY, GRANITE, ISLAND, PANTRY & SNACK BAR! FORMAL DINING ROOM off the foyer could be used as an office. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE features walk-in closet plus ceramic bath w/double bow vanity, ceramic shower & linen closet. 2 Generous size bedrooms and FULL BATH are located on the opposite end of the home. Convenient Main floor LAUNDRY off the garage. LOCATED IN CROWN POINTS NEWEST NEIGHBORHOOD THE FAIRWAYS. LOCATION IS KEY IN THE PICTURESQUE NEIGHBORHOOD THAT BORDERS THE PRESTIGIOUS YOUCHE COUNTRY CLUB AND IS JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM THE HISTORIC CROWN POINT SQUARE, THE FAIRGROUNDS, YMCA & ST. ANTHONY'S HOSPITAL.

For open house information, contact Carol Biel, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Executive Realty at 219-864-5000

Copyright © 2021 Greater Northwest Indiana Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNIARIN-500159)

7503 Clark Court, Merrillville, 46410

3 Beds 3 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,847 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Proposed Construction: Ranch House with 3 Bedrooms (split) and 3 Bathrooms. Large Yard (1/3 Acre) with NO REAR Neighbors. Kitchen with Granite Countertops, sink in the Island, and Kitchen Appliance credit. LVP Flooring throughout the Main Level including the Bedrooms and Bathrooms. Master Bedroom has Mater Bath with Walk-in Tiled Shower, plus a Walk-in closet. 2 other Bedrooms or one can be an office. Still time to pick out your colors. Landscaped.

For open house information, contact Camille Schoop, McColly Real Estate at 219-322-5508

Copyright © 2021 Greater Northwest Indiana Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNIARIN-491910)

15188 Union Street, Culver, 46411

2 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,291 Square Feet | Built in 1876

*Update - Home passed septic inspection!! Are you looking to get into the Culver School district at an affordable price in today’s market? Or maybe between Culver, Knox, Plymouth? This home is it! It is move in ready with the possibility of finishing the full bath room upstairs or returning it into an extra room. Current owner has done a lot of updating and work to the home - updated kitchen counters, paint, and appliances which stay in the home, fully remodeled bathroom, paint, wall, floors have been updated. BONUS - the exterior building has a screened in room that could house a hot tub AND an attached room that could be turned into a bar space, a workshop, garden shed, maybe even an art studio! It also has electric lights and fans. Endless possibilities. The home features a garage with a garage door opener. Basement has high ceilings. 3 total parcels - a MASSIVE yard for the area! This home is priced to sell! ** Carpet in main floor bedroom is expected to be installed 9/14.

For open house information, contact Dave Goebel, RE/MAX OAK CREST -PLYMOUTH at 574-936-7616

Copyright © 2021 North Central Indiana Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCIARIN-202133907)

70 Morena Terrace, Crown Point, 46307

4 Beds 3 Baths | $659,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,856 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Are you looking for the latest and greatest proposed LAKEFRONT construction? CHECK OUT this Proposed Home by Bob Jones Custom Homes. Like all BJCH constructions this home is built with the highest quality with solid core doors WITH OVERSIZE BASE AND TRIM with Paint Package,QUALITY Custom Cabinets, SOLID GRANITE COUNTER TOPS Andersen windows, multiple tray ceilings, CUSTOM Oak stair case, and 2 HIGH EFFICIENCY furnaces and units. Enjoy a Functional see Through 2 Sided Fireplace and Luxurious Hard Surface Flooring (Wood or Tile)! The READY-TO-FINISH Walkout Basement has 9' Ceilings and is Pre-plumbed for a 4th bath and offering with Captivating Views of the water will surely make every day a day to remember. SPECIALTY NEEDS- Optional main floor bedroom?When your day is done you can retreat to your master sweet enjoy your private sitting room and large walk in shower. Photos are representative! Already have your own Building Plan? LET BOB GIVE YOU A QUOTE TO BUILD ON THIS LOT OR YOURS!!

For open house information, contact David Taylor, Century 21 Affiliated at 219-661-3000

Copyright © 2021 Greater Northwest Indiana Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNIARIN-497206)

Hobart Updates

Hobart, IN
ABOUT

With Hobart Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

