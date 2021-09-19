CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

Top homes for sale in Marshalltown

Marshalltown Updates
Marshalltown Updates
 4 days ago

(Marshalltown, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marshalltown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5oX6_0c10ZV4000

711 N 4Th Street, Marshalltown, 50158

3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,214 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Take a look at this well kept 3 bed 2 bath home in a quiet NW neighborhood of town. This home has gorgeous hardwood flooring through out, a nice updated fully applianced kitchen plus great sized dining room. This home has main level laundry and (included washer and dryer), some new windows, fresh paint, etc. Huge privacy fenced back yard with a 2 1/2 stall garage. This garage is 900 SF built in 2009! Contact a Realtor today for a showing! All information obtained from Seller and public records.

For open house information, contact Gilbert Gonzales, RE/MAX Precision at 515-494-1066

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-637580)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3spjBS_0c10ZV4000

1428 Yates Avenue, Marshalltown, 50158

4 Beds 4 Baths | $383,000 | 1,845 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story home on your very own private 3.7 acres just northeast of Marshalltown. This 1845 sqft home boasts a two-story living room with a cozy fireplace and large windows that let in tons of beautiful natural light. The main bedroom and ensuite with an extra-large closet, an office, updated kitchen, and laundry room beautifully finish out the first floor! Upstairs you're greeted by a lofted space just before coming to two bedrooms and a full bath. You're not going to want to miss this fully finished basement with a theatre space, bedroom, full bathroom, and a spare non-conforming space! Outside you'll enjoy a deck off the back of the home, grapevines, cherry and apple trees, and a chicken coop that is run for heat in the winter and cooler air in the summer heat! Come and see firsthand why this idyllic property, surrounded by picturesque farms and land is the perfect next place for you to call home! All information obtained from Seller and public records.

For open house information, contact Andraya Stender, RE/MAX Precision at 515-494-1066

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-637505)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SsfHR_0c10ZV4000

306 Summit Street, Marshalltown, 50158

4 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,974 Square Feet | Built in 1890

All information obtained from Seller and public records.

For open house information, contact Gilbert Gonzales, RE/MAX Precision at 515-494-1066

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-628537)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1oqP_0c10ZV4000

904 Highland Acres Road, Marshalltown, 50158

3 Beds 3 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,025 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Take a look at this unique 3 bed 3 bath home! Country style, outskirts of town sitting on .89 acres of land. This home has a brand new roof as of 2021, some newer windows, gutters, soffits, etc. This home has plenty of space for you, with over 2,000 square feet on the main level! Lower level features a partial finished basement plus a ton of room for storage and two stall attached tuck under garage. Back yard has 2 out buildings (barn with loft area, baseboard heat plus huge shed with concrete floor and electric) No back neighbors! It doesn't get any more peaceful then that. Call today and schedule your showing! All information obtained from Seller and public records.

For open house information, contact Gilbert Gonzales, RE/MAX Precision at 515-494-1066

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-633441)

