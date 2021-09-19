Chicago police involved in Englewood shooting
Chicago police were involved in a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood Sunday morning. The shooting took place in the 6500-block of South Harvard Avenue, police said. Boy, 3, hurt in Calumet Heights neighborhood shooting, Chicago police say Details on the circumstances of the shooting and the person who was shot were not immediately available. At least 39 shot, 6 killed, in Chicago weekend violence The Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed that it is investigating.
Comments / 21