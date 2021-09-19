CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago police involved in Englewood shooting

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30FDAC_0c10ZNFQ00

Chicago police were involved in a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood Sunday morning.

The shooting took place in the 6500-block of South Harvard Avenue, police said.

Boy, 3, hurt in Calumet Heights neighborhood shooting, Chicago police say

Details on the circumstances of the shooting and the person who was shot were not immediately available.

At least 39 shot, 6 killed, in Chicago weekend violence

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed that it is investigating.

Comments / 21

AngelButton
4d ago

not suprised... the neighborhood is very dangerous and there are so many cops over that way.. not the first or last time.

Reply(1)
5
Evan Stewart
4d ago

From what I’ve heard since moving to Illinois that is normal for that neighborhood.

Reply(4)
10
Terran
4d ago

just like st Louis mo nothing different been here for 50 yrs seen it all sad this generation sad sad plan sad

Reply
4
 

