Key West, FL

Take a look at these homes for sale in Key West

 4 days ago

(Key West, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Key West will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01UyeN_0c10ZG4L00

2105 Fogarty Avenue, Key West, 33040

4 Beds 3 Baths | $865,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,950 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Contact Bob Wood today! The expert on this property (317)601-2597.Welcome to this stunning, turn key property, radiating character and Key West charm. This sophisticated Midtown residence offers open floor plan living at its finest. Light and airy, boasting Cathedral ceilings, the open design floor plan is perfect for entertaining guests. Benefitting from a brand new central AC system, this impressive home offers 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 newly renovated bathrooms, with the Master suite having its own ensuite to enjoy. This captivating home has a large open design kitchen, including an island with seating, granite countertops, farmhouse sinks and matching fitted cabinets. Entering the infinity deck through the French doors, you'll get to enjoy this tranquil tropical paradise with indigenous fauna.A spacious backyard that offers plenty of room for kids to play.This property is located in a peaceful centrally located neighborhood with off street parking, yet is mere blocks from the ocean, marina and the world renowned Duval Street.Very rarely does such a unique property become available, so move fast to secure a viewing before this dream slips from your grasp!

For open house information, contact Bob Wood, Keller Williams - Key West-Lower Keys at 305-292-0020

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11381374)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4UxE_0c10ZG4L00

3841 N Roosevelt Boulevard, Key West, 33040

2 Beds 3 Baths | $899,000 | Condominium | 1,357 Square Feet | Built in 2006

The Marriott Beachside Resort offers the best of both worlds. A gorgeous residential condominium for your personal enjoyment with all the amenities you would expect at one of Key West's finest resorts. Also, enjoy strong rental income with this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit with two transient licenses. The units may be rented separately to maximize rental potential. Elegantly appointed with gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless appliances & spacious covered balcony. The resort features heated pool and spa, poolside bar & grill, dock, private beach, fine dining, room service, assigned covered parking,and the island's largest conference center. You can have it all at Beachside. Pictures of adjoining 1 BR, 1 Bath are of a comparable unit.

For open house information, contact Paul Dickey, Century 21 Island Life (ISL) at 305-664-4637

Copyright © 2021 Florida Keys Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FLKEYSMLSFL-580032)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g1M7e_0c10ZG4L00

1401 Simonton Street, Key West, 33040

2 Beds 3 Baths | $900,000 | Condominium | 907 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Stunning Income Producing Resort Condominium in Old Town Key West.Perfect for 1031 Exchange. Rated #4 out of 51 Hotels in Key West on Trip Advisor. One Block From Famous Duval Street! This 2 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Contemporary Luxury Condominium Includes A Rarely Offered City Of Key West Transient Rental License that Allows For Nightly Vacation Rentals That Produces Excellent Income. The Main Level Has a Stylish Gourmet Kitchen, 2 Balconies, One Overlooking The Pool, Living Area and a Powder Room. Upper Level Has 2 Bedrooms With Designer Baths and Balcony with Pool Views. Enjoy Key West's Finest Sushi On Site At Ambrosia Japanese Restaurant. Amenities Include 2 Heated Pools, Lush Tropical Grounds, Beach Access With Beach Chairs, Umbrellas,Towels,24 Hour Concierge, Parking and Fitness Room

For open house information, contact Tom McLaughlin, Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co. (KW) at 305-296-7727

Copyright © 2021 Key West Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KWARFL-590803)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zIpMM_0c10ZG4L00

2601 S 2601 Roosevelt Boulevard, Key West, 33040

1 Bed 1 Bath | $525,000 | Condominium | 754 Square Feet | Built in 1967

This lovely condo was gutted and completely renovated 6 years ago, and has brand new windows, door, slider and central AC. Gorgeous views of pool, palm trees, beach and ocean. This home has alot of love to give!

For open house information, contact Patricia L McGrath, Century 21 Island Life - Key West at 305-292-2923

Copyright © 2021 Key West Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KWARFL-597534)

