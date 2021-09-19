Top homes for sale in Ruston

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Ruston News Watch
Ruston News Watch
 4 days ago

(Ruston, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ruston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

120 Kessler, Choudrant, 71227

3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Mobile Home | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Nice mobile home situated on 5 acres. A living room addition and carport added plenty of room to this 3 bedroom, two bath home. Beautiful home site. Call today for your chance to view this property! Information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed

134 Spence, Quitman, 71268

3 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 1972

3 bedroom 2 bath custom built brick home on approximately 2 acres in Quitman school district. This property is located on a dead end road, features large front and back porches and a stunning foyer with a beautiful staircase to the 2nd story. 2 large bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs with an additional bonus room and storage space. Master suite is on the main floor to the left of the foyer and to the right is the spacious family room with a wood burning fireplace and propane hook up. The kitchen, dining and sun room overlook the private back yard. 2 outdoor buildings for multipurpose usage. One of the outdoor buildings has a 1/2 bath and kitchenette with water and propane hook up. The other has electricity and a loft area for extra storage. Information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

160 Redhaven, Choudrant, 71227

4 Beds 4 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,770 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Beautiful home located in the gorgeous Orchards at Squire Creek. You will love the sweet charm of this home with great storage, beautiful curb appeal and tons of options for any family. Master suite downstairs features a large walk in closet with extra storage, separate tub and large walk in tile shower. Dining room as you enter the home could easily be another living area. Easy entertaining could be done in this kitchen/living room combo -butlers pantry/bar with great pantry space is one you will love. Large laundry room and loads of storage closets throughout. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Outdoor patio space is perfect for grilling and entertaining. The fenced in courtyard is a wonderful added bonus to sit and enjoy the beautiful view. You must see this beautiful home today. The Orchards has stocked ponds for fishing, along with community boats and paddle boats. Call a Realtor to schedule your private viewing. Information provided for this listing is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

4103 Fletcher, Ruston, 71270

4 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,424 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Beautiful & unique 2 story family home featuring 4 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath, U shaped driveway, 2 car carport & 10 wooded acres. You will love the open beam construction, custom oak raised panel cabinets in kitchen, walk out balcony off the master bedroom & sun room. Many updates include a new roof, new central air & heating system, new wood flooring in living & dining areas, & new tile floor in kitchen. All electric range, washer & dryer & hook up for dishwasher. Outside, you'll find a new 11.6x20 storage building, a 20x30 insulated metal work shop with central air & heat & lean to shed & a 100 yard rifle range with shooting shed. Many woodworking tools will remain. The home is on the Wesley Chapel water system but has a water well with metal pump house for yard & garden irrigation. Don't miss your chance to own this one of a kind property! Call today for your appointment! Information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Community Policy