Ukiah, CA

Ukiah-curious? These homes are on the market

Ukiah Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Ukiah, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ukiah. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JT7C9_0c10ZBei00

2101 S. State St, Ukiah, 95482

2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 396 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Exciting opportunity to rent to own your own home!! Lease to Own for Less than you would pay for an apartment on this beautiful brand new 14x30 park model home equipped with gas appliances, walk in shower, 2 bedrooms plus a loft, recessed can lighting throughout, washer/dryer, and more! Deep Valley Mobile Home Park is located close to many schools, ranging k-12 that are less than 5 miles away. If you like shopping, it's only a 10-minute drive to Ross, Maurices, Yokayo Shopping Center, and many more! There is easy access to Redwood HWY, and within walking distance to public transportation. Experience home ownership today!! Trash is included with lot rent.

For open house information, contact Jack Walls, Amber Homes, LLC at 650-383-8121

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10954825)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rghvX_0c10ZBei00

2485 Appolinaris Drive, Ukiah, 95482

5 Beds 4 Baths | $949,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,635 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This elegant and spacious 3,635 square foot home in desirable Vichy Springs on a 0.63 acre lot is a must-see! Gorgeous kitchen has everything you're looking for including Viking stove, custom refrigerator, wine cooler, island with sink and breakfast bar, and beautiful custom cabinetry. Generous downstairs master suite has vaulted ceilings, patio entrance, and attached room ideal for an office, nursery, or sitting room. Master bathroom is large and luxurious with a soaking tub, tile shower, and two vanities. Upstairs features three bedrooms and a fourth room that could be a home office, gym, theater, rec room, or function as a fifth bedroom the possibilities are endless. Tons and tons of versatile space for living and entertaining! Large rear yard with a wonderful patio area for those beautiful summer nights. This incredible home is one you don't want to miss!

For open house information, contact Todd Schapmire, W Real Estate at 707-591-0570

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321064263)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VcTwu_0c10ZBei00

3425 Black Bart Trail, Redwood Valley, 95470

2 Beds 1 Bath | $589,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in None

2 Bed 1 Bath on 10.54 Sunset View Acres. Wood stove hearth. Clean, Cozy, Functional. Oak Woodland. Good well plenty of water. Deer fenced garden area. Private, Quiet and Pristine but not far out. About 20 minutes to Ukiah. Only 2 miles of good rocked road then minutes to HWY 20 and US HWY 101.

For open house information, contact Adam Cleff, Luxe Places International Realty at 707-462-1600

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321089841)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0siJgM_0c10ZBei00

341 Sauvignon Court, Ukiah, 95482

3 Beds 2 Baths | $534,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Fabulous corner lot home. This home features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, oversized double car garage with generator hook up for power outages. Master suite leads to private deck and side yard. Tasteful kitchen, with granite countertops and modern maple cabinets. Home also displays custom tile and bamboo flooring. ROOF AND GUTTERS WERE REPLACED 2 YEARS AGO. Currently the only home in the neighborhood with stucco siding. Utilities are public. Located in Vineyard View Estates subdivision in a nice quiet cul-de-sac street. Within minutes to Ukiah High and shopping.

For open house information, contact Fran Pena Valdez, Luxe Places International Realty at 707-462-1600

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321080790)

Ukiah Bulletin

Ukiah Bulletin

Ukiah, CA
ABOUT

With Ukiah Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

