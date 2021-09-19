Top homes for sale in Corsicana

(Corsicana, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Corsicana. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1509 Se Cr 3110, Corsicana, 75109 3 Beds 3 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,707 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful open concept new construction spec home built by Don Boyd builders. Country living at its best within minutes of Richland Chambers Lake. This new home features a split bedroom arrangement on 3.08 acres. Top of the line custom features through out, and high ceils are a plus. Home aimed to be completed by the end of the year. Don't let this one get away!

For open house information, contact Tammy Irvin, Ebby Halliday Realtors at 972-980-6600

1349 County Road 2120, Kerens, 75144 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,475 Square Feet | Built in 2020

This brand new 2020 model manufactured home is simply perfect. Coming with a 1 yr manufactures warranty for peace of mind. Property also features a barn perfect for housing small livestock. Never lived in giving you the opportunity to be the first to make this home sweet home!

For open house information, contact Taylor Carpenter, Eagle Rc Lake Realty Llc at 903-872-5875

1230 W 3Rd Avenue, Corsicana, 75110 4 Beds 3 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,667 Square Feet | Built in 1943

This cottage style craftsman home features 3bed 2bath with a separate studio with a half bath outside the main home, which can be used as a 4th bedroom. One bedroom has a private outdoor entrance from the front of the home. Another bedroom has a beautiful hanging chandelier adding a touch of character to the space. This property has a beautiful view of the backyard, an oasis delight featuring a cement Koi Pond and beautiful lush greenery throughout. It also has a live water well that can be used to water through out the front and back yard. There is a workshop and a storage shed located in the back yard. Plenty of storage can be found around the premises inside and out.

For open house information, contact Jeffery Hoover, Coldwell Banker Realty at 214-453-1850

152 Knights Circle, Streetman, 75859 4 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Your weekend getaway spot is here! 152 Knights Circle is a fantastic place to bring your loved ones to soak up the sun, mix signature cocktails, and make memories. Read your favorite book in the shaded areas of the property or lounge on the porch while slow cooking a brisket for your family and friends. You can also take a dip in the lake and get that sun kissed tan you have always wanted. Some of the wonderful benefits of this home and property are: commercial vinyl plank, Hardie Paneling, two and a half lots appraised as one (great for building a separate dock for jet skis), updated roof and closet on boat dock, and a circular driveway for easier parking. Indulge in the lake life and come take a look today!

For open house information, contact Julie Teel, RE/MAX LakeSide Dreams at 903-654-3970