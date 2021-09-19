Check out these homes on the Benton Harbor market now

(Benton Harbor, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Benton Harbor. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1128 Ogden Avenue, Benton Harbor, 49022 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Beautifully remodeled! New kitchen, stainless steel dishwasher and range, a nicely updated bath, along with freshly painted and all new carpeting. This is a Fannie Mae HomePath property.

6388 Sycamore Bluff, Coloma, 49038 4 Beds 3 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,816 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Among the trees sits a beautiful home with 270' on the Paw Paw River. It features a totally renovated home with over 3000 sq ft of living space including an additional buildable lot on the Paw Paw River. The properties have a private parklike setting. New Roof, new windows, new doors and floors, new kitchen and baths and new siding are some of the updates. There is a fenced- in yard and a patio on the forest back yard. Sit and rock on the front porch, read a book, or watch the sunset. Sycamorebluff is close to town, grocery stores, restaurants, wineries, and specialty shops. There are three lots in the middle of the cul-de-sac there are also available under separate purchase. Close to Paw Paw Lake and less than 2 hrs from Chicago and suburbs. Call Patty 269-369-2650. Call today

621 Park Street, Coloma, 49038 3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,422 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Lovely home in Coloma school district, and within easy access to downtown. Home boasts 3 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. A nice open kitchen, dining and living room make sthe main floor feel huge. The Master bedroom is also located on the main floor, along with a separate office/sitting room, a second bedroom, and the main bathroom. The second floor is mainly open, with a large bedroom included. The home's basement is huge, and offers more storage and work areas. There is also a full bathroom in the basement. Home is situated on a nice large corner lot, and offers plenty of outside storage ( 2-car garage with work space, a garden shed and removable 12' X' 36' carport). Home is also located across the street from a large open field (neighboring church school yard). Call Scott Parker for more details at 269.767.6690

2693 Ridgewood Trail, Berrien Springs, 49103 8 Beds 9 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,102 Square Feet | Built in 1972

If you've ever wanted your own private retreat in the country, this is the place for you. Two acres of paradise close to Painter Lake in SW Michigan. Numerous upgrades to this elegant ranch home with a full walk-out lower level. On the main floor is an amazing master bedroom suite ( including a walk-in bath tub) with a second master suite that includes a large master and bath along with a spacious family room. There is room for everything here with four bedrooms on the main floor and four moreon the lower level, with every bedroom having at least TWO closets. Added to this are a total of NINE bathrooms - four full and five half baths. This house is set up for handicap accessibility on the main level with ramps, etc. Wonderful newer 24x30 pole barn garage with workshop, electricity.

