Louisville, KY

Man ignores 'buffer zone' outside Louisville abortion clinic set by Metro Council

By WHAS11 Staff
 4 days ago
A protester stood inside the 'buffer zone' set by Metro Council that allows patients to go in an out of the EMW Women's Surgical Center safely.

susan
4d ago

Crazies with nothing better to do for humanity or community. The women need to start filing lawsuits for harassment.

Metro Corrections, FOP hold first-ever 'crisis' summit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Issues at Louisville Metro Corrections have been well-documented. Those problems, from staffing to inmate safety, were brought to a boiling point in a Metro Council meeting last week. Since then, few changes have been made, other than an increase in overtime pay. In an effort to combine...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Indiana school shares video of flooding that filled basement, destroyed gym

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at an Indiana school had to learn from home for more than a week after heavy rains led to major flooding in their school building. The Northeast Dubois County School Corporation shared a video of the flooding at Northeast Dubois Intermediate School from Aug. 30. According to Superintendent Bill Hochgesang, the area received nearly seven inches of rain within an hour, causing flooding that had "never been seen before."
INDIANA STATE
'Add more money into the contract': Metro Council President calls for longer police union contract after officers vote down a tentative agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s back to the drawing board for a contract between the City of Louisville and the Metro Police union. The River City FOP said despite being about 300 police officers short, members voting on the tentative agreement for officers and sergeants voted down the agreement -- one that included nine percent raises for LMPD officers and sergeants in 2022.
LOUISVILLE, KY
2 charged with setting fire at Metro Corrections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two women at Metro Corrections are facing new charges after allegedly setting a fire inside the jail. Photos provided to WHAS11 News showed areas of the jail full of smoke Monday afternoon. Court documents said Clara Crafton and Alexis McCord have been charged with arson and wanton...
LOUISVILLE, KY
