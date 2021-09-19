Man ignores 'buffer zone' outside Louisville abortion clinic set by Metro Council

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at an Indiana school had to learn from home for more than a week after heavy rains led to major flooding in their school building. The Northeast Dubois County School Corporation shared a video of the flooding at Northeast Dubois Intermediate School from Aug. 30. According to Superintendent Bill Hochgesang, the area received nearly seven inches of rain within an hour, causing flooding that had "never been seen before."

INDIANA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO