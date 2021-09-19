Take a look at these homes on the Marion market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, NC

Marion Updates
Marion Updates
 4 days ago

(Marion, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Marion than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uqBFa_0c10YuyG00

47 A Bear Cliff Village Drive, Nebo, 28761

4 Beds 3 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,308 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Incredible Lakes James and mountain views from this expansive townhome. You can't get any better than this with how much space this townhome provides and just a golf cart ride away from Bear Creek Marina. On summer days sit on the screened porch and watch the fireworks over the lake on 4th of July. On fall nights sit on the open deck and look at the leafs change as their colors reflect in the water. This townhome provides an open floor plan with gas fireplace. Large master bedroom on main floor leads to the deck. Downstairs you will find another deck as well as 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Plenty of space for all! Short term rentals are allowed. Peace and tranquillity await you at a price point you can enjoy!

For open house information, contact Sunday Grant, GreyBeard Realty at 828-669-1072

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YMwVa_0c10YuyG00

908 Sunrise Path, Marion, 28752

4 Beds 3 Baths | $565,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,627 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Mountaintop home with long range views. Privately gated property that joins the Pisgah National Forest. Enjoy the mountain scenery, waterfalls, views and privacy from your own mountain paradise. Sunlight filled rooms and an open floor plan are a couple of nice qualities this home has to offer. Must see to appreciate. 2 parcels with a stream that feeds into the subdivision waterfall. The unfinished basement offers more opportunities for additional living space and it is plumbed and has a toilet installed.

For open house information, contact Cindy Ledbetter, The Marion Agency LLC at 828-442-0034

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b1U05_0c10YuyG00

10207 Nc 226A Highway, Little Switzerland, 28749

5 Beds 4 Baths | $397,000 | Farm | 2,108 Square Feet | Built in 1919

HISTORICAL ARTS & CRAFTS STYLE HOME IN PROPER LITTLE SWITZERLAND. Built in 1919 by Raleigh Business Professional Women's Club. Three original STONE FIREPLACES lined w/original soapstone. A UNIQUE FIND! Rocking Chair Covered Front Porch that leads to large GREAT room, then enter dining & kitchen with seating for everyone. Side door entrance from porch to dining allows for easy entertainment circulation. Rear Outdoor open deck has access to the kitchen. A full bath is located on main level. Upper level has 5 bedrooms to accommodate, with 1 FULL baths on MAIN & UPPER LEVEL has (1) Full Bath and 1 half bath off the Hallway and a Large bedroom on UPPER LEVEL has new Full Bath w/shower & walk-in closet. Central Zoned A/C. All new windows through-out the home. This home would make a GREAT INVESTMENT PROPERTY where you could add extra money to your income. Continental Divide splits the home that makes for unique conversations. The most enjoyable living room and covered front porch allows for lots of room for families to meet and dine. Water to home provided by Switzerland Water Association and HIGH SPEED INTERNET active in the home! Best of ALL, this Home can be YOURS!

For open house information, contact Jann Godwin, Timberline Properties, Inc.-SP at 828-766-8900

Copyright © 2021 Yancey-Mitchell Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07CijI_0c10YuyG00

38 W Poplar Drive, Marion, 28752

3 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 943 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Just what you're looking for!!!! Three bedroom/one bath rancher in the heart of Pleasant Gardens!! Complete with ceiling fans in all rooms, living room and bedrooms with original wood floors & double sliding door closets & window AC unit in master bedroom; kitchen/dining/laundry with range, refrigerator, washer & dryer, window air conditioner; updated bathroom w/linen closet in the hallway. Less than a mile to PG Elementary School, churches; short distance to Dot's Dairo & Greenway! Short drive up the mountain to the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains & Parkway! Less than an hour to Asheville! Previous owner enjoyed this house & community for over sixty years.....Now it's ready for a new family to begin making their memories in this convenient location!

For open house information, contact L. Diane G. McKinney, Joanne Howle Realty at 828-652-6455

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

See more property details

