UFC

Robbie Lawler has no plans of retiring win-or-lose against Nick Diaz at UFC 266

By Adam D Martin
 4 days ago
Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler has no plans of retiring win-or-lose against Nick Diaz next Saturday night at UFC 266. Lawler takes on Diaz in a five-round, non-title fight at UFC 266 next weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. For Lawler, he is currently riding a four-fight losing skid and he has lost five of his last six fights overall. At age 39 and turning 40 years old in 2022, there have been some suggestions that this could be the final time we see Lawler step into the Octagon, particularly if he loses to Diaz. But as far as Lawler goes, he has no plans on retiring anytime soon, and in fact, he is incredibly excited about fighting Diaz once again. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Lawler said it’s “not possible” that he will retire after this fight.

mmanews.com

Lawler Explains Why He Prefers Fighting Nick Diaz Over Jorge Masvidal

Robbie Lawler has no interest in fighting Jorge Masvidal, but he’s amped for his upcoming showdown with Nick Diaz. Lawler is set to meet Diaz on Sept. 25. The bout will be a part of the main card of UFC 266. This is a rematch from their 2004 bout, which was won by Diaz.
UFC
MMAmania.com

‘Unstoppable’ Nick Diaz declares he’s ‘more dangerous than ever’ coming into UFC 266

UFC 266 is coming up fast on Sept. 25, 2021, and with it comes the return of Nick Diaz. The elder Diaz brother hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision loss to Anderson Silva in 2015 — later changed to a “No Contest” after Silva tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). “The Spider” wasn’t the only one to fail a drug test. Diaz also tested positive for marijuana metabolites and had Nevada Athletic Commission throw the book at him, issuing a five-year suspension and $165,000 fine.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jorge Masvidal shares prediction for Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2

UFC welterweight superstar Jorge Masvidal shared his prediction for the upcoming Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 fight at UFC 266. Diaz and Lawler meet next Saturday night in a five-round, non-title welterweight bout at UFC 266. It’s the long-awaited rematch between the two fan favorites after Diaz knocked Lawler out with punches back in 2004. 17 years later and these two are now set to face off again in a fight that doesn’t really feature any title implications considering both Diaz and Lawler are not ranked fighters. But they are both huge names in the sport, so it’s no wonder that Masvidal recently said that he would like to face the winner of the fight.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Robbie Lawler drops huge truth bomb ahead of Nick Diaz UFC bout

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler has vowed to continue fighting regardless of the outcome of his fight against Nick Diaz. Robbie Lawler will take on his fellow UFC veteran Nick Diaz in a five-round, non-title fight at UFC 266 next weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Leading...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Nick Diaz on his upcoming rematch with Robbie Lawler: “I’m going to be really unstoppable having made the right decisions”

Nick Diaz is set to make his long awaited return to the Octagon in a rematch with Robbie Lawler later this month at UFC 266. Diaz (26-9 MMA) last competed way back at UFC 183 in January of 2015, where he lost a unanimous decision to MMA legend Anderson Silva. The fight ruling was later overturned to a no-contest, this after both men tested positive for banned substances.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Georges St-Pierre says he should have retired following his win over Nick Diaz

Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre says that he should have retired following his win over Nick Diaz in 2013. St-Pierre fought Diaz at UFC 158 in March 2013 in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and he won a unanimous decision with a dominant showing that night at Bell Centre. St-Pierre then returned to the Octagon at UFC 167 later that year, where he won a controversial split decision over Johny Hendricks to defend his belt. However, soon after defeating Hendricks, GSP walked away from MMA, though he later returned in 2017 as a middleweight when he defeated Michael Bisping at UFC 217 to claim the 185lbs strap.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Robbie Lawler reacts to Nick Diaz changing their fight to a middleweight bout

Robbie Lawler didn’t seem to mad that Nick Diaz asked for their UFC 266 fight to be at middleweight. Diaz is set to return to the Octagon in a highly-anticipated rematch against Lawler. Although both men are known for their time as welterweights, on Tuesday, it was revealed their fight was changed to a middleweight fight due to Diaz asking for it. For Lawler, he says he’s a little light but he’s ready to fight.
UFC
Nick Diaz
Carlos Condit
Robbie Lawler
MMAmania.com

Nick Diaz: ‘I got stabbed,’ Nate Diaz was ‘getting into gang fights’

Nick Diaz and his brother, Nate Diaz, know plenty about adversity. Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 serves as a marquee fight on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card of UFC 266: “Volkanovski vs. Ortega,” which will take place this weekend (Sat., Sept. 25, 2021) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming online via ESPN+. Ahead of the clash, Diaz opened up about his upbringing in a fight preview titled “Crossing Paths Again” from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) YouTube channel.
UFC
ESPN

Nick Diaz says he didn't want Robbie Lawler fight, has 'resentment' toward MMA

LAS VEGAS -- Nick Diaz never has been one to hold back, whether it be in the cage or talking with the media. On Wednesday, three days before he returns to the Octagon after more than six years away, Diaz spoke of his "resentment" toward mixed martial arts, wondered aloud why he even is competing against Robbie Lawler on Saturday at UFC 266 and maintained his long-held disdain toward fighting.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler is set to undergo one big fight altering change

Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler are back at UFC 266! Nick Diaz being back also means Fight Week shenanigans are back too!. Diaz surprised everyone when he made a last-minute request to change the weight class of the fight. The two were originally set to fight at welterweight, now, Diaz wants the fight to take place at middleweight.
UFC
chatsports.com

UFC 266 headliner Brian Ortega: Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler is ‘the real main event’

Brian Ortega might be the UFC 266 main attraction, but ‘T-City’ believes Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler will steal the show. Ortega will take on Volkanovski for the featherweight title in the main event and, while he’s excited about the matchup, the No. 2-ranked contender claims he’s even more stoked to watch Diaz-Lawler, which will serve as a five-round fight despite no title being on the line.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Gilbert Melendez: If Nick Diaz wins at UFC 266, ‘he’s in title contention, everyone’s going to campaign to fight him’

Despite two title fights at UFC 266, the biggest story heading into Saturday night will revolve around the long-awaited return of Nick Diaz. It’s been more than six years since Diaz last competed but he’s remained one of the most talked about fighters on the entire UFC roster even as he sat on the sidelines since 2015. His return for a rematch against Robbie Lawler — 17 years after their first encounter — has the entire combat sports world watching and wondering if Diaz can still compete amongst the best of the best in the UFC.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Robbie Lawler says it’s ‘going to be nice’ to KO Nick Diaz at UFC 266: ‘I can’t wait to go in there and do some damage’

Robbie Lawler not only expects to beat Nick Diaz but expects to finish him. In a five-round middleweight bout on the main card of UFC 266, Diaz is set to return to the Octagon for the first time since 2015 when he rematches Lawler. The two first met in 2004 with Diaz winning the fight by KO but this time, the former UFC welterweight champion is confident he will KO Diaz this time around.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Nick Diaz reveals why he was freaked out by Robbie Lawler before their first fight at UFC 47

UFC welterweight superstar Nick Diaz revealed why he was freaked out by Robbie Lawler before their first fight at UFC 47 back in 2004. 17 years ago, Diaz and Lawler met inside the Octagon at UFC 47, and Diaz scored a first-round KO on his rival. All these years later and now these two are set to rematch at UFC 266 this Saturday night in Las Vegas. It’s a rivalry almost 20 years in the making and the rematch is one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the rest of the year for MMA fans.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan explains how Nick Diaz changed the sport of MMA

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan explained how welterweight fan-favorite Nick Diaz changed the sport of MMA during his recent podcast. Due to a previous engagement, Rogan will not be sitting at the commentary booth this weekend for UFC 266 when Diaz rematches Robbie Lawler 17 years after they first met, but he’s still very intrigued with the matchup just like the rest of the MMA world. Speaking on his “Joe Rogan Podcast,” Rogan praised Diaz ahead of his comeback. As far as Rogan goes, Diaz changed the sport because he showed that cardio was one of the most important elements of the game. By having elite cardio on top of his other skills, Nick Diaz and his younger brother Nate Diaz have both achieved an incredible amount of success in MMA.
UFC
