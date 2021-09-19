Take a look at these homes for sale in Chatsworth

(Chatsworth, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Chatsworth than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

636 Nahunta Drive, Ellijay, 30540 4 Beds 3 Baths | $467,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,153 Square Feet | Built in 2021

TO BE BUILT in Buckhorn Estates Perfect size for retirement, it offers 4 bedrms, one could be used as a study/hobby room. The living area is a grand open space, great room, breakfast area. A fireplace warms the entire area. The master suite is sumptuous, w/ tray ceiling, huge walk-in closet, & bath w/ a separate tub & shower & dual vanities. Located in mountain golf course community between Ellijay & Blue Ridge.

30 Hannah Way, Ellijay, 30540 3 Beds 5 Baths | $629,000 | Cabin | 3,496 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Bringing new meaning to "high expectations," this stunning modern rustic retreat is perched atop Hannah Way surrounded by mesmerizing mtn views. Nestled between the lovely mtn towns of Blue Ridge & Ellijay, this 5+ ac. estate is just a hop, skip, & a jump from Hwy 515 providing you easy access to all your heart desires. You’ll be charmed upon arrival w/ the exterior just setting the stage for the interior. This home offers mature landscaping & has been immaculately maintained. Boasting serious style, you’ll enjoy a beautiful blend of textures & abundance of glass showcasing the view. Main level highlights include: 2BR/2.5BA, gorgeous open kit. & dining, living rm, stacked stone fp enjoyed from both sides, custom cab., & access to the deck & screened porch just off the kit., laundry available, & fiber optic internet. The terrace level offers a spacious living rm, 1BR/1.5BA & unfin storage area w/ laundry. Delight in no HOA & your own pvt well. It’s time to go up, up, & away!

0 Ivy Drive, Ellijay, 30540 3 Beds 2 Baths | $439,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new! Stunning modern farmhouse style home with view of a small pond, very close to town! Home is currently under construction with estimated completion in November. Additional 1228 sq ft in unfinished basement, already stubbed for 3rd bath.

948 Goat Road Nw, Resaca, 30735 4 Beds 3 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,307 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Custom built four sided brick ranch home 30+ Acres. This home has many upgrades, includes salt water pool and 2 acre private pond. 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with master on main. Teen/in-law suite upstairs has bed, bath and living/kitchenette area. Grand foyer entrance with open concept to large dining and living room. Mahogany hard wood floors through out main living area. Spectacular kitchen with granite, cherry wood cabinets, slate flooring, commercial gas stove with double oven, amazing backsplash with pot filler and the island includes additional sink and ice maker. Additional upgrades include laundry hook up in master closet, two tankless hot water heaters, master bath with heated tile floor, custom shower and jetted tub. The prestine basement is plumbed for bathroom, has safe room with steel door, boat door or extra parking and finished office area. This Lutron smart house and alarm system would make anyone feel safe and sound in their new home! Home also includes additional road frontage on Fairview Rd. build your family compound.

