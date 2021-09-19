CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL RedZone Went Down and Twitter Freaked Out

By Liam McKeone
 4 days ago

NFL RedZone is many people's favorite way to watch football on Sunday afternoons. The usually flawless program appears to have crashed in the midst of the 1 p.m. ET slate.

Many viewers around the country were extremely rattled to find their RedZone wasn't working, robbed of Scott Hanson's voice commentating over the action. It was fixed fairly quickly, but even a few minutes of RedZone-less football caused the NFL Twitter community to flip out.

Here are some of the reactions.

Colleen Wolfe and Steve Smith Are Ready to Be Back in Person For 'NFL GameDay Kickoff'

Good stuff, and hats off to the RedZone team for fixing it quickly. Honestly remarkable this doesn't happen more often considering how many moving parts they are. But Sunday marches on.

