Garden City, KS

Take a look at these homes for sale in Garden City

 4 days ago

(Garden City, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Garden City. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K2YHN_0c10YjVV00

4005 Hawthorne Way, Garden City, 67846

4 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Great open floor plan in this quality built home. Taxes are for land only. Seller is listing agent and licensed Broker in Kansas.

For open house information, contact Thomas Chappel, MBA Real Estate at 620-275-7440

(ID: realtor---3yd-GCBORKS-17930)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jz5gE_0c10YjVV00

1212 Ridgewood Drive, Garden City, 67846

5 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Look no further. Lots of space, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor and formal dining room. The basement has 2 bonus rooms, family room, utility room and large storage room. No showings till Aug. 30th, Tire swing and pony swing reserved.

For open house information, contact Sandra Keller, Home Town Real Estate P.A. at 620-271-9500

(ID: realtor---3yd-GCBORKS-18030)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03flMm_0c10YjVV00

6085 North 16 Mile Road, Garden City, 67846

7 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 2000

What an amazing opportunity with this possible 7 bedroom, 2 full baths,and double car garage manufactured home in the country.

For open house information, contact Carmen Guzman, Home Town Real Estate P.A. at 620-271-9500

(ID: realtor---3yd-GCBORKS-18022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2igVRs_0c10YjVV00

12101 East Wiebe Road, Garden City, 67846

0 Bed 0 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2021

2400 sqft home includes TRIPLE 30x40 attached garage + Guest house of BRAND NEW QSI metal 1200 sqft on 10 acres. Each would require septic system. Water well could be shared. Electricity is Lane County. Gas is down Wiebe Rd (Black Hills Energy), but would require Buyer to bring gas line onto property. Interior flooring & finish doors are stored on site. Interior is dirt floors & no sheetrock. Full set of architectural blue prints included in purchase. There are 3 zoning options for this property depending upon the Buyer's preferred use. 1) Article 4 "A" Agricultural District, 2) Article 5 "R-R" Rural Residential, 3) Article 5.5 "W-R" Working Rural Residential. Consult your Zoning Book.

For open house information, contact Judith Nusser, COLDWELL BANKER/THE Real Estate Shoppe at 620-275-7421

(ID: realtor---3yd-GCBORKS-17843)

