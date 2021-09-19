Check out these homes for sale in Lewiston now

(Lewiston, ID) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lewiston than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

509 16Th Street, Lewiston, 83501 2 Beds 1 Bath | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 880 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Nice 2 Bedroom Home conveniently located in downtown Lewiston. Has gas heat, wall ac, fresh interior paint, furnace just serviced. Loads of potential. This property has been a consistently rented rental property for this Owner throughout their ownership. Would be a great starter home or investment property. Selling AS-IS, no repairs; cash or conventional financing only. So many possibilities. Bring your offers.

3513 7Th Street E, Lewiston, 83501 4 Beds 3 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,376 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Never before on the market! Here's your chance to make this one owner home yours! Located on a very quiet Lewiston Orchards street in a great location, the open floor plan greets you at the door with a light and airy feel! Three main level bedrooms with two baths (a true master bath!!) are in addition to the large family room, another bath, bedroom & laundry down! Check out the oversized lot from the huge covered deck! Updates include a new roof, nearly new gas furnace & vinyl windows! Home inspection is complete!

612 Vista Ave, Lewiston, 83501 2 Beds 1 Bath | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 849 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Meticulous Lewiston Orchards home! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home offers 849 sq. ft, a 1 car carport & 24’ X 36’ SHOP with additional 1/2 BATH! Interior amenities include open concept living, hardwood & tile floors throughout, fresh paint, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash & live edge wood bar top. Kitchen sits right off the laundry w/convenient door to the carport. Fully fenced yard with deck for entertaining, sprinkler system, firepit area, mature shade trees and ample parking for all your toys!

1022 10Th Ave, Lewiston, 83501 4 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,496 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Charming downtown Lewiston home with wood floors, fireplace and vinatage dinning room.Three bedrooms and two baths above grade and a full basement with potential for more bedrooms or a rental unit. Lush fenced yard with alley access, garden shed and extra parking. Ask about the secret room upstairs. Laundry is in the basement but there is room for laundry on the main floor too. Laundry shoot and lots of storage. Central A/C being installed in a couple weeks.

