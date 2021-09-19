On the hunt for a home in Culpeper? These houses are on the market

(Culpeper, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Culpeper. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

35383 River Bend Drive, Locust Grove, 22508 5 Beds 3 Baths | $428,990 | 2,511 Square Feet | Built in None

The Hayden is a two-story plan with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 2,511 square feet. The main level features a flex room adjacent to the foyer, ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The gourmet kitchen has an oversized island for extra seating and a large pantry, and it opens to the dining area and a spacious living room. A bedroom with a full bathroom completes the main level. The owners suite on the second level offers a luxurious owners bath with a soaking garden tub and separate shower, private bathroom, double vanities and a large walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, a walk-in laundry room, and a loft-style living room on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty.

35439 Eagle Crest Court, Locust Grove, 22508 3 Beds 3 Baths | $414,990 | 2,169 Square Feet | Built in None

This 2,169 square foot, two-story floor plan features high ceilings, first-floor powder room and an open kitchen layout overlooking the spacious living and dining area! The expansive owners suite features a full bathroom and walk-in closet. In addition, the second floor offers the laundry room and three additional spacious bedrooms that share a full bathroom. Every Eastover home includes D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe.

35503 Quail Meadow Lane, Locust Grove, 22508 5 Beds 3 Baths | $435,990 | 2,511 Square Feet | Built in None

79 Arrington Mountain Rd, Haywood, 22722 2 Beds 4 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,506 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Lovely property! Quality built home on approximately 4.1 acres(boundary adjustment in for county approval). Bring horses! Immaculate two bedroom home with partially finished basement. Large great room on main level. LOTS of square footage. Three garage spaces with one being approximately 45 feet deep - plenty of room for an RV. Quality construction with 2x6 walls, crown moulding, wood floors and granite counters.

