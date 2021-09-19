Check out these Wailuku homes on the market

(Wailuku, HI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Wailuku than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

451 Kulaiwi Dr, Wailuku, 96793 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,167 Square Feet | Built in None

Breathtaking 180 degree bi-coastal Haleakala and West Maui Views! Beautiful clean and spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with tasteful upgrades and gorgeous bi-coastal Maui views of valley, Haleakala, islands and the ocean. Recent upgrades include: solid wood cabinets of African mahogany throughout, Italian granite kitchen counter tops, Italian porcelain floor tiles; master with new walk-in tiled shower and wrap-around deck & views; marble vanity tops in bathrooms; Kohler acrylic soaking tub in downstairs bath. Bosch and LG kitchen appliances are all new, along with under bar refrigerator in large family room downstairs. Grohe faucets & fixtures, new low flow toilets, energy-efficient double pane windows & doors, DuPont Stain master carpet, interior painting, cedar shingle roof, solar hot water system. Entertaining is a dream in this home and the floor plan invites guests for a comfortable stay in private setting downstairs with second living/family room with bar, BBQ area patio with a flat back yard. Check out the wind & surf from any room and after the perfect beach day, a "Beach Bath" and laundry off garage provides custom etched turtle tiles bath tub/shower for clean up after beach, gardening garage workshop, or wonderful neighborhood power walk. Large downstairs area can easily be used as a separate living area. Short distance from recently remodeled Wailuku Heights park and a quick drive to Airport, grocery stores, hospital, police station, Iao Park and various schools yet tucked away quietly against the West Maui mountains. This is one you don't want to miss. Easy to show.

500 Bay Dr, Lahaina, 96761 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,895,000 | Condominium | 1,619 Square Feet | Built in None

Location, location location, Bay Villa 16G4 has the ultimate panoramic ocean view all the way from the marine sanctuary and legendary surf spot, Honolua Bay, to the stunning Kapalua sunsets between the outer islands of Molokai and Lanai. This one-of-a-kind vacation-rentable, ground-floor condominium residence is close to the pool and bbq/recreation area and has deeded access to sandy Oneloa Bay. This property qualifies for membership in the Kapalua Club with preferred access and discounted rates to the award-winning Montage Spa, The Tennis Garden, the world-renowned Plantation Course and The Bay Course, and the members Beach Club by Kapalua Bay.

100 Hauoli St, Wailuku, 96793 2 Beds 2 Baths | $559,000 | Condominium | 950 Square Feet | Built in None

Lauloa at Maalaea. Location....Location....Location....Unit #110 has the ocean front and center! Amazing ocean view from inside this fully furnished upgraded 2bed/2bath ground floor unit. Sunrise views of Haleakala are also just as stunning. Relax and enjoy watching surfers at the surf break "Freight Trains" and whale watch or snorkel right off your lanai. The 2020 upgrades include: recessed lighting in the dining/living area, new carpet, interior paint, a full sized washer/dryer, window coverings, new vanity and floor tile in the guest bath and the popcorn removed from the master suite ceiling....so no popcorn ceilings. On-site amenities include a beautiful pool, bbq area and additional storage area for owners. Maalaea is centrally located to Kihei, Kahului, and Lahaina. Just down the street you have access to the Maui Ocean Center, restaurants, shops and the Maalaea boat harbor. Covid guidelines followed. Showings available between vacation rental reservations. Contact your favorite realtor today.

1119 Hoalu St, Wailuku, 96793 6 Beds 3 Baths | $885,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,183 Square Feet | Built in None

Well located spacious house on the top of Waiehu terrace, this property offers 5 bedrooms 3 baths Plus a spacious studio perfect for a large extended family, or rental potential. whichever fits your needs. Upstairs lanai offers spectacular mountain views. Security cameras are present on the property.

