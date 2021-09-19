CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

Check out these Brainerd homes on the market

Brainerd Daily
Brainerd Daily
 4 days ago

(Brainerd, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Brainerd. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dL00J_0c10YaYy00

720 League Avenue, Brainerd, 56401

2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 744 Square Feet | Built in 1948

One story on a 90x150 lot, offering 2 bedrooms, main floor 3/4 Bath, original hardwood floors, fresh exterior paint, rain gutters, full basement with 1/4 Bathroom and washer and dryer. Furnace and water heater just 3 years old. 24x24 detached garage and a 14x24 detached single stall.

For open house information, contact Todd Swanson, Premier Real Estate Services at 320-259-4554

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6094447)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09eEEE_0c10YaYy00

16104 Hotel Street, Brainerd, 56401

2 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1920

2 bedroom,1 bath home being sold as-is. Home has main floor laundry, large wooded lot, detached garage & 3 storage buildings. All persons entering must sign Hold Harmless Form (In Supplements) and email it to the listing agent before a showing is approved. FMFL (Owner/Occupant only for first 30 days (Until 10/16/2021).

For open house information, contact Dale Gimbel, Central MN Realty LLC at 320-363-4363

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6101181)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YYN6x_0c10YaYy00

20124 Pickeral Lake Road, Brainerd, 56401

4 Beds 3 Baths | $356,800 | Single Family Residence | 3,080 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This 4 bed 3 bath home sits on 20 country acres 11.6 miles east of Brainerd and is close to Nokay Lake and Heron Lake. The amenities of this home include: decks off the dining room and master bedroom, master bedroom walk-in closet, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. There is plenty of room for your vehicles and toys with an attached 2-car garage and an additional 2-car detached garage. This home is currently under lease with the state of MN- HHS as a licensed group home.

For open house information, contact Sandy Swanson, Century 21 Brainerd Realty at 218-829-2222

Copyright © 2021 Greater Lakes Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARMN-6090666)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JvQZA_0c10YaYy00

1019 Ivy Street, Brainerd, 56401

3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,025 Square Feet | Built in 1898

This 3 bed 1 bath home offers tremendously modern appeal and has everything you need on one level! Updates in recent years are: New floors, new shingles, new appliances, tile shower, vanity, and much more. This home is located on a quiet dead-end street close to schools and there are no neighbors to the back of the property.

For open house information, contact Matthew Przybilla, Century 21 Brainerd Realty at 218-829-2222

Copyright © 2021 Greater Lakes Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARMN-6086220)

Brainerd Daily

Brainerd Daily

Brainerd, MN
