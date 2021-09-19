Take a look at these homes on the Jasper market now
(Jasper, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jasper will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
#1200-This 3BR/2.5BA home with open floor plan is located on 5.2+/- acres in the city limits. The home features out-door kitchen with stacked rock F/P, counter w/green egg & gas grill, in-ground heated pool & hot tub, raised garden w/watering system and a detached garage with finished upstairs.
Hardwood flooring under the carpetNeat and clean.three bedrooms 1.5 baths,,living room,dining room,kitchen,den,sun deck on back storage building and extra lot.
Acreage- Rolling 18.5+/- with some fencing and beautiful home sites. Property include and 3BR 1Ba home with a good rental history, metal hay barn, and foundation of an old home place. This property has endless opportunities and functions. Was once a pasture for cows and horses. Call today for full detail
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home with full unfinished basement. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops and tile. Concrete patio and balcony. Whirlpool tub in master bath.
