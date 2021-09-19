Take a look at these homes on the Jasper market now

(Jasper, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jasper will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

290 Harrison Shipman Rd, Jasper, 35503 3 Beds 3 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,018 Square Feet | Built in None

#1200-This 3BR/2.5BA home with open floor plan is located on 5.2+/- acres in the city limits. The home features out-door kitchen with stacked rock F/P, counter w/green egg & gas grill, in-ground heated pool & hot tub, raised garden w/watering system and a detached garage with finished upstairs.

For open house information, contact James Ann Martin, All Four Real Estate, Inc. at 205-384-1113

1012 5Th St, Jasper, 35501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,460 Square Feet | Built in None

Hardwood flooring under the carpetNeat and clean.three bedrooms 1.5 baths,,living room,dining room,kitchen,den,sun deck on back storage building and extra lot.

For open house information, contact Sara Cook, ERA Byars Realty at 205-221-3673

48 Williams Road, Jasper, 35503 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in None

Acreage- Rolling 18.5+/- with some fencing and beautiful home sites. Property include and 3BR 1Ba home with a good rental history, metal hay barn, and foundation of an old home place. This property has endless opportunities and functions. Was once a pasture for cows and horses. Call today for full detail

For open house information, contact Brian Lee Alexander, White Pepper Smith Lake at 205-295-5253

760 Ne 12Th Ave, Jasper, 35504 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home with full unfinished basement. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops and tile. Concrete patio and balcony. Whirlpool tub in master bath.

For open house information, contact Kimberly Kilpatrick, Joseph Carter Realty at 205-295-5141