CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jasper, AL

Take a look at these homes on the Jasper market now

Jasper News Alert
Jasper News Alert
 4 days ago

(Jasper, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jasper will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZmof_0c10YXrf00

290 Harrison Shipman Rd, Jasper, 35503

3 Beds 3 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,018 Square Feet | Built in None

#1200-This 3BR/2.5BA home with open floor plan is located on 5.2+/- acres in the city limits. The home features out-door kitchen with stacked rock F/P, counter w/green egg & gas grill, in-ground heated pool & hot tub, raised garden w/watering system and a detached garage with finished upstairs.

For open house information, contact James Ann Martin, All Four Real Estate, Inc. at 205-384-1113

Copyright © 2021 Walker County Area Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRAL-21-1591)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vgfPT_0c10YXrf00

1012 5Th St, Jasper, 35501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,460 Square Feet | Built in None

Hardwood flooring under the carpetNeat and clean.three bedrooms 1.5 baths,,living room,dining room,kitchen,den,sun deck on back storage building and extra lot.

For open house information, contact Sara Cook, ERA Byars Realty at 205-221-3673

Copyright © 2021 Walker County Area Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRAL-21-1492)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rld0O_0c10YXrf00

48 Williams Road, Jasper, 35503

3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in None

Acreage- Rolling 18.5+/- with some fencing and beautiful home sites. Property include and 3BR 1Ba home with a good rental history, metal hay barn, and foundation of an old home place. This property has endless opportunities and functions. Was once a pasture for cows and horses. Call today for full detail

For open house information, contact Brian Lee Alexander, White Pepper Smith Lake at 205-295-5253

Copyright © 2021 Walker County Area Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRAL-21-1728)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3evv_0c10YXrf00

760 Ne 12Th Ave, Jasper, 35504

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home with full unfinished basement. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops and tile. Concrete patio and balcony. Whirlpool tub in master bath.

For open house information, contact Kimberly Kilpatrick, Joseph Carter Realty at 205-295-5141

Copyright © 2021 Walker County Area Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRAL-21-1647)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
City
Jasper, AL
Local
Alabama Business
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Open House#Art#City Limits#Era Byars Realty#White Pepper Smith Lake
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Jasper News Alert

Jasper News Alert

Jasper, AL
152
Followers
232
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jasper News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy