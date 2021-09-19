House hunt Mcminnville: See what’s on the market now

(Mcminnville, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mcminnville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

7111 Shelbyville Rd, Morrison, 37357 2 Beds 2 Baths | $387,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,072 Square Feet | Built in 2003

ACREAGE! fully fenced. When log home meets farm house style decor & trim. This beautiful home features covered front porch with beautiful views. Formal LR w/ gas logs, loft 9x18 w/ 15x47 bonus room upstairs. Kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops and dining area. Master suite with full bath. covered back porch, patio area, above ground pool & so much more!

75 Wilson Lane, Mcminnville, 37110 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,018 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Perfectly situated, 3 BD, 2 BA brick home on a spacious 1.2+ acre lot, w/ fenced backyard & ancient oak trees, like living in the TN countryside w/all the conveniences of town & river access mins away. New roof (2020) w/gutter guards; new carpet (2021) main floor; hardwoods; bonus w/abundant attic storage; spacious master bath w/walk in tile shower, jetted tub, & double vanity; vaulted ceilings in BDs & great room w/custom built-ins & gas FP; custom deck w/bridge to treehouse; 2 car garage

268 Twin Lakes Dr., Mcminnville, 37110 3 Beds 3 Baths | $479,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,143 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Elegant and Refined! From the gleaming hardwood floors to the custom kitchen cabinetry this beautiful brick home in the back of an exclusive neighborhood is patiently waiting for you to make it your own. The primary bedroom features an outstanding 10x15 walk in closet with lots of cabinetry and a sumptuous en-suite bathroom with a glassed shower and separate tub. The outdoor living space is enclosed in a very private walled backyard with a stone paved patio. Leisurely living at its finest!

203 Donnell St, Mcminnville, 37110 4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,007 Square Feet | Built in 1900

In most convenient location. Older home with lots of charm and great character, walking distance to Court Square and business district. Residential or possible commercial use. Home offers four bedrooms, two full baths, formal dining and family area. Great investment opportunity. Home is in need of some TLC.

