Oxford, MS

Take a look at these homes on the Oxford market now

 4 days ago

(Oxford, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Oxford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

65 1802 Jackson Ave W, Oxford, 38655

2 Beds 2 Baths | $104,999 | Townhouse | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Key location in Oxford, MS! Come take a look at this extremely affordable condo in Oxford Square Townhomes! If you have been looking for conveniently located condo, you have found it! Oxford Square is a gated community w/ swimming pool & green spaces! The back patio is perfect for grilling out and entertaining! These renovated condos are surrounded by the Ole Miss Campus, restaurants & shopping.

For open house information, contact Shea Turner, RE/MAX LEGACY at 662-234-5621

Copyright © 2021 North Central Mississippi Realtors.

423 N 16Th #107, Oxford, 38655

3 Beds 5 Baths | $995,000 | Condominium | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 2009

This elegant condo is the best of Oak Park— stunning finishes, unexpected architectural features and privacy! The ground floor has a lovely entrance, half bath and office, all of which are off a double garage with custom floor finish. The main floor has distressed beams, a limestone fireplace, open living, a banquette, gourmet kitchen,2 intimate porches, an outdoor fireplace and patio, half bath and primary bedroom/ bathroom. The upper floor houses 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The soaring ceilings and numerous windows lend light and warmth to the immaculately maintained residence.

For open house information, contact Betsy Patton, Matthews Real Estate at 662-234-3878

Copyright © 2021 North Central Mississippi Realtors.

119 #82 Chestnut, Oxford, 38655

3 Beds 3 Baths | $279,900 | Condominium | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Gather friends and family for game weekends in this spacious "double" unit at ever-popular Jackson Square. Professionally decorated upstairs condo with 3 BR/2.5 BA and large LR/DR with vaulted ceiling and private balcony. Granite kitchen includes all appliances plus separate ice maker. Split BR plan--large master with double closets ,ensuite bath with double vanity. Stack W/D & ample storage. 2 reserved parking spaces.Beautifully landscaped common areas. Clubhouse trolley service to campus for all football games. Condo is offered furnished. Easy to show!

For open house information, contact Vivian Watson, Nix-Tann Oxford at 662-281-1200

Copyright © 2021 North Central Mississippi Realtors.

321 Stillwater Lane, Oxford, 38655

3 Beds 4 Baths | $274,000 | Townhouse | 2,084 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Come check out Oxford's newest townhome development located just minutes from the Downtown Historic Oxford Square and the Ole Miss Campus! These SPACIOUS townhomes feature 3 bedrooms each with an en suite bath - including a MAIN LEVEL master! Each unit boasts granite countertops, gorgeous hardwood flooring and a full stainless appliance package in the kitchen! Put your personal touch on your townhome by customizing the finishes from the builder's selections. These units also feature a rear loading garage and a private courtyard! ($450 HOA start up fee)

For open house information, contact Mark Cleary, Cannon Cleary McGraw at 662-371-1000

Copyright © 2021 North Central Mississippi Realtors.

