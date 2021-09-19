On the hunt for a home in Beckley? These houses are on the market

(Beckley, WV) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Beckley. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

505 Robinson Street, Glen White, 25849 4 Beds 5 Baths | $449,500 | Single Family Residence | 5,123 Square Feet | Built in 1910

The historic home of coal baron E.E. White, Maplecrest sits on more than five acres overlooking the village of Glen White in the countryside south of Beckley, West Virginia. Christened "Maplecrest," the Colonial Revival landmark sits on a knoll surrounded by towering maples; planted by designers to shade the lawn in summer, they ensure comfort through the warmest months.

102 East Wilson Street, Oak Hill, 25901 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Beautiful home in Oak Hill WV. Fenced in yard. Many new updates.

128 Walnut Street, Daniels, 25832 4 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,868 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Four bedroom 2 bath home with over 2800 sq.ft. Newly painted walls and refinished hardwood floors on main level. Large fenced in backyard. Large master off the family room with its own private deck. Newly remodeled kitchen. Quiet neighborhood located off C & O Dam Road. Daniels/Shady Spring School District.

507 North Highland Drive, Beckley, 25801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,165 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Well maintained home on 1.38 acres in desirable Maxwell Hill! This brick ranch-style home offers one level living, spacious rooms for entertaining, gorgeous hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, a large master suite, & a 2 car garage. Other features include a heated all seasons sunroom, office, whole house generator, newer insulated windows, & the most peaceful outdoor spaces you could imagine.

