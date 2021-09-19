CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

On the hunt for a home in Beckley? These houses are on the market

 4 days ago

(Beckley, WV) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Beckley. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KgqR5_0c10Xwlv00

505 Robinson Street, Glen White, 25849

4 Beds 5 Baths | $449,500 | Single Family Residence | 5,123 Square Feet | Built in 1910

The historic home of coal baron E.E. White, Maplecrest sits on more than five acres overlooking the village of Glen White in the countryside south of Beckley, West Virginia. Christened "Maplecrest," the Colonial Revival landmark sits on a knoll surrounded by towering maples; planted by designers to shade the lawn in summer, they ensure comfort through the warmest months.

For open house information, contact Randy Burdette, FOXFIRE REALTY at 304-645-7674

Copyright © 2021 Beckley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORWV-79577)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HuYTr_0c10Xwlv00

102 East Wilson Street, Oak Hill, 25901

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Beautiful home in Oak Hill WV. Fenced in yard. Many new updates.

For open house information, contact David & Cyndie Chinn, ZAFERATOS RE/APPRAISAL at 304-573-5737

Copyright © 2021 Beckley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORWV-81149)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NklnP_0c10Xwlv00

128 Walnut Street, Daniels, 25832

4 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,868 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Four bedroom 2 bath home with over 2800 sq.ft. Newly painted walls and refinished hardwood floors on main level. Large fenced in backyard. Large master off the family room with its own private deck. Newly remodeled kitchen. Quiet neighborhood located off C & O Dam Road. Daniels/Shady Spring School District.

For open house information, contact Cathy Smith, BASS SINKO REAL ESTATE at 304-763-4400

Copyright © 2021 Beckley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORWV-80565)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DFTuv_0c10Xwlv00

507 North Highland Drive, Beckley, 25801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,165 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Well maintained home on 1.38 acres in desirable Maxwell Hill! This brick ranch-style home offers one level living, spacious rooms for entertaining, gorgeous hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, a large master suite, & a 2 car garage. Other features include a heated all seasons sunroom, office, whole house generator, newer insulated windows, & the most peaceful outdoor spaces you could imagine.

For open house information, contact Ashley Henderson, BETTY J. MOORE & ASSOCIATES at 681-254-5200

Copyright © 2021 Beckley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORWV-80906)

