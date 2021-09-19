CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Take a look at these homes on the Murray market now

Murray Digest
Murray Digest
 4 days ago

(Murray, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Murray. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iwy5b_0c10Xn4c00

9 Master Drive, Murray, 42071

2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautifully maintained 2-bdrm. 2-bath brick home located in the city limits of Murray. This home features an open floor plan. Living room has vaulted ceilings and engineered hardwood flooring. Nice open kitchen/dining room. Kitchen has soft closed cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and backsplash. Master bedroom has a private bath & walk-in closet. Large 2-car garage. Front patio has sunsetter awning & fenced area. Low maintenance. Lawn mowing is included in the HOA fee.

For open house information, contact Angelia Fry, Elite Realty Branch Murray at 270-873-2586

Copyright © 2021 Western Kentucky Regional MLS Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Sj2h_0c10Xn4c00

2208 Traci Dr, Murray, 42071

4 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,114 Square Feet | Built in None

Gorgeous Open Concept Home with beautiful granite countertops, engineered hardwood floors, excessive amount of recess lighting. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry and lots of cabinets and counter space. With 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a split floor plan this home was built in 2020.

For open house information, contact Cheryl Roberts, Markethouse Realty, PLLC at 270-753-4870

Copyright © 2021 Western Kentucky Regional MLS Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3103m8_0c10Xn4c00

991 Pottertown Road, Murray, 42071

3 Beds 2 Baths | $79,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,502 Square Feet | Built in None

Country style living with city amenities! Cute vinyl sided home on almost an acre just outside the city limits, could be an investment opportunity or a great place to make your own! offers tons of potential for the next owner with a large yard, partially fenced section for animals or gardening, perfect size kitchen and living room, and a huge upstairs master suite!

For open house information, contact Seth Stevens, Keller Williams Experience Realty at 270-753-1492

Copyright © 2021 Western Kentucky Regional MLS Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ll0e_0c10Xn4c00

1714 Aurora Highway, Aurora, 42048

1 Bed 1 Bath | $39,000 | Single Family Residence | 760 Square Feet | Built in None

This small, open concept home near Jonathan Creek could be the lake get a way you have been looking for! House is made of concrete blocks and features new ceiling fans, bathroom vanity, bathroom and kitchen faucets. The laundry area and bathroom have all new plumbing, floor joists and waterproof flooring. New metal roof installed July of 2020. New PTAC heating and cooling unit. Sits on a half acre with a small storage shed out back. Drywall has been hung and partially finished.

For open house information, contact Shelley Evans, Markethouse Realty, PLLC at 270-753-4870

Copyright © 2021 Western Kentucky Regional MLS Inc.

