Take a look at these homes for sale in Montrose

1913 White House Drive, Montrose, 81401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,292 Square Feet | Built in None

This charming move-in ready home is ready for YOU to call your home sweet HAPPY home! A convenient corner location, the home features a functional split floorplan, with an open concept kitchen/dining/and living area. Spacious bedrooms, and a good sized walk-in closet off the master. On trend paint colors, fixtures and finishes, as well as all included appliances. This super clean home is warm and welcoming. Through the sliding door in the dining room you'll find a covered back porch, fully fenced backyard featuring a raised garden area, and a shed (also included). Make this your HAPPY home today!

2274 Phillips Circle, Montrose, 81401 3 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,843 Square Feet | Built in None

Well-maintained home steps away from the 11th fairway of the Black Canyon Golf Course. Situated on a .40 acre lot on a corner located between two cul-de-sacs and adjacent to city maintained green space in a quiet neighborhood with walking paths. With no HOA or restrictive covenants, this unique, in-town location allows you freedom to park boats, campers and toys. This spacious home has a touch of southwest charm with the arched courtyard entry welcoming you. Stepping inside, the foyer embraces you with a two-way gas fireplace that opens to the living room with vaulted and beamed ceiling adding to the spacious feel of the home. With 3 bedroom, 3 full baths, 2 living areas and a large kitchen, you'll have plenty of room for everyone to spread out. Delight in the views of the majestic San Juan's and Mt. Sneffels and enjoy the cool Colorado evenings roasting marshmallows by the fire-pit. And, enjoy delicious fruit picked from your own fruit trees. Recent updates include upgraded tile and laminate wood flooring, new bathroom vanities, sinks and lighting, new gas hot water heater, a whole house soft water filtration and new Andersen composite energy efficient windows installed in May of 2021. Stay cool and comfortable on the hot summer days with Central A/C and built in humidifier. Handicap accessible with ramps and wide doors. There's so much here to appreciate and enjoy! If you've been looking for a peaceful slice of Colorado heaven, this may be it!

130 N Park Avenue, Montrose, 81401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in None

Attractive 1,680 sq.ft. home in the heart of Montrose! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a covered front porch, ample storage in the bedrooms, original trim work, and off street parking. The home has lots of character and charm. The property is zoned office-residential which allows for many opportunities. You are located near all the amenities Montrose has to offer!

1623 Sneffels Street, Montrose, 81401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | 2,268 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Wonderfully remodeled home in a great location. Beautiful new kitchen with expansive granite counters, new cabinets and appliances. Relax at the adorable breakfast nook with wet bar perfect for entertaining on the patio. The Master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet with natural lighting. This lovely home sits on a large landscaped corner lot with lots of fruit and shade trees. The oversized garage with room for your toys and a large workshop area also has a separate storage area. Low maintenance exterior brick. Large covered patio. Cross fencing for pets under the large shady cottonwoods. $45 annual fee for the irrigation water that makes the yard an oasis. Walk to shopping and the Rec center or hop on your bike and ride to downtown. This beautiful home is ready for you to move in now.

