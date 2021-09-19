CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, OK

Top homes for sale in Ardmore

(Ardmore, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ardmore than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35H7pw_0c10XW1900

429 Se 3Rd Avenue, Ardmore, 73401

3 Beds 1 Bath | $20,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,316 Square Feet | Built in 1932

This City Lot was a 1 Story house that was burnt. Water and sewer are available on the lot. Perfect place to remodel or build, walking distance from school.

For open house information, contact Sandi Sanchez, Keller Williams Realty Ardmore at 580-319-7425

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CILr8_0c10XW1900

714 Prairie View Street, Ardmore, 73401

4 Beds 3 Baths | $424,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Located next to the New Plainview School and scheduled to be completed 2-3 Months after contract is signed. BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW Luxury Home on 1/2 Acre lot. This is a Custom home and another luxury design with open floorplan great for entertaining, easily accommodated and complemented by amenities which include; 4 Beds/3-Baths, Office, Huge walk-in closets, Oversized 3-car garage and Gourmet Kitchen. Still time to choose your colors on this beauty! Call for details and builders options today!

For open house information, contact Elisa Campbell, eXp Realty at 888-560-3964

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yI9y8_0c10XW1900

420 Nw 11Th Avenue Nw, Ardmore, 73401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $128,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,572 Square Feet | Built in 1955

IF YOU’VE EVER WANTED A SOLID HOME AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE, THIS IS YOUR CHANCE! This is a partially remodeled home just waiting on your finishing touches. House is on a corner lot, Northwest Neighborhood, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, living room area, dining area, fire place, wood floors, new windows, Central H/A, detached 2 car garage, Ceiling fans, new sinks in both bathrooms, new lighting fixtures, and some remodeling material included, roof is new. This property will be sold "AS IS"!

For open house information, contact Phillip Whitthorne, 580 Realty LLC at 580-877-7653

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G7aIv_0c10XW1900

1917 Melody Ln, Ardmore, 73401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,671 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Come see this pretty SW Ardmore home, 3BR 2BA brick with 2 living areas located near the end of a cul-de-sac. Some remodeling has been done. The wood-burning fireplace is located in the family room/den which is open to the kitchen. Outside the back door is a large patio and shade trees in the back yard. The roof is 1 1/2 years old. This home is located in the Ardmore school district.

For open house information, contact Breanna Love, Keller Williams Realty Mulinix at 405-329-6976

