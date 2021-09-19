Take a look at these homes on the market in Hackettstown

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

 4 days ago

(Hackettstown, NJ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hackettstown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PisDy_0c10XJmw00

2 Us Highway 46, Independence Twp., 07840

5 Beds 6 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,770 Square Feet | Built in 1930

PRICE REDUCED! 3 bedroom House with separate 2 bedroom apartment PLUS 2 commercial units. Detached garage and shed for storage. Plenty of parking and large lot. Unique mixed use property perfect for owner occupant or investor! Highly visible location on Route 46 (N. Main St.).

For open house information, contact WILLIAM LERMAN, FIEDLER REAL ESTATE at 908-852-2200

Copyright © 2021 Garden State MLS, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSMLSNJ-3700949)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07zkKe_0c10XJmw00

39 Woodland Way, Mount Arlington Boro, 07856

3 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Townhouse | 2,072 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Just like new! Built in 2017, this beautiful End Unit with a 2 car garage and wooded back view is a rare find. Gorgeous from the moment you walk in, the 5" red oak hardwood flooring leads the way to a spacious open concept 1st fl w/ living/dining rm & kitchen. The kitchen is large w/a center island, extended cabinet/counter space. SS appliances, beautiful granite & decorative backsplash. Sliders off the dining area lead to a private deck w/ wooded view. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms & a reading nook. The master bedroom has a roman shower upgrade & 2 walk-in closets. The basement family rm has sliders to the outside. Add'l storage rm w/full-size window can be another finished rm. Elegant Crown molding & recessed lighting throughout. Mins from rt 80/NJ transit station/Lake Hopatcong. Builders warranty transferable

For open house information, contact TAMBLYN ABRUSCI, RE/MAX HERITAGE PROPERTIES at 908-433-9297

Copyright © 2021 Garden State MLS, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSMLSNJ-3727850)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GgDNR_0c10XJmw00

21 Merlin Drive, Washington Twp., 07882

3 Beds 3 Baths | $474,900 | 2,816 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Located in the prestigious Reserve at Hawk Pointe, an active 55+ golf course community, this is a unique 'Turnberry' Victorian featuring a turret, hardwood flooring, beautiful trim and moldings, gorgeous kitchen with cherry cabinetry and granite countertops, a matching butler's pantry, high ceiling Family Room with gas fireplace and first floor Master Suite. Upper level includes two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a loft great office or guest space. All this ... plus an automatic house generator. Lots of activities, free dining membership to Golf Club restaurant, easy access to medical providers, grocery store offering home delivery and drive-up pharmacy and convenient to Routes 31 and 78.

For open house information, contact Jamie Hollenbach, Clinton at 908-735-9700

Copyright © 2021 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New Jersey Properties. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRUNJ-135820170)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IiXkA_0c10XJmw00

16 Prides Xing, Chester Twp., 07836

4 Beds 3 Baths | $700,000 | 3,400 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Custom Contemporary Home, Located on cul-de-sac, Open floor plan with natural light, Double door entry, 2 Story foyer, Cathedral ceilings, Skylights, E.I.K W/Center Island & slider to deck, MasterBr- suite with full bath and walk-in-closet, Hardwood flooring, wall/wall carpeting & ceramic tile flooring, 1st floor laundry room, Living room with wood burning fireplace and slider to deck, Updates Include- 2007 new windows (renewal by andersen) new roof, 2008 new hot water heater, new refrigerator, 2009 new heating/cooling system(rudd furnace condenser) 2012 kitchen renovation-maple cabinets, silstone counter tops, oak flooring, 2017 new vinyl sliding, new dining room window, new sliding glass door, 2021 interior painted, private Location, Close to major transportation, shopping & restaurants

For open house information, contact Philip Migliaccio, Morristown at 973-538-5555

Copyright © 2021 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New Jersey Properties. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRUNJ-137638629)

IN THIS ARTICLE



