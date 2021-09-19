Chinese real estate developer Evergrande, facing deep financial trouble, pays real estate investors
Evergrande has been in serious financial problems for some time now. The company's debt is about 260 billion euros, which makes it one of the highest in the world. Earlier this week, it became clear that paying interest – usually on September 20 – would be difficult. It has also been unable to dispose of assets for some time and the company's various projects have been halted, so that Evergrande cannot earn from it either.
