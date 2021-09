Kentucky football is 3-0. That really is the most important fact. There have been plenty of years, some not so long ago, when Kentucky started 1-2 or 0-3, and the hopes of a trip to even Memphis or Shreveport were set aside for a countdown until Big Blue Madness. 2021 is not that year. Kentucky is 3-0. So is it weird that much of Big Blue Nation isn’t happy?