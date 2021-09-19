CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville-curious? These homes are on the market

Kingsville Voice
Kingsville Voice
 4 days ago

(Kingsville, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Kingsville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B0LnQ_0c10WhWn00

261 E County Road 2210, Kingsville, 78363

3 Beds 3 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Looking for some land, a home, plus a great custom barn and shop in Ricardo area? Like to look over your 6.72 acres and see turkey, hogs, and even a occasional Nelgi! This property is very unique with a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with room for an extra bedroom or office upstairs! The home is 2052 sq ft with granite countertops and two living areas. Part of the land is cleared and some is still brush. Call today!

For open house information, contact Loretta Brown, Coldwell Bnkr. Homestead Prop. at 361-592-4343

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iBNqw_0c10WhWn00

905 E Henderson St, Bishop, 78343

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,926 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Large brick home on a beautiful HUGE lot with a swimming pool! Prior to listing, the sellers had a new roof installed (with windstorm certification in 2020), foundation repairs with life time warranty, brand new flooring in all three living areas and in kitchen as well as pool resurfacing. Great bones on this home! Bring your imagination for making it your own!

For open house information, contact Norma A. Lang, KW Coastal Bend - Northwest at 361-242-1400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uEtqO_0c10WhWn00

204 N Pasadena St, Kingsville, 78363

4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,366 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Lovely updated home on Pasadena Baths and Kitchen have granite countertops 3 living areas and rear garage.

For open house information, contact Ricki W. Cunningham, Coldwell Bnkr. Homestead Prop. at 361-592-4343

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5how_0c10WhWn00

605 W Huisache Ave, Kingsville, 78363

2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Renovated and ready ! This cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home is ready for new owners ! Freshly painted exterior and interior . New flooring through out entire home! Sparkling new bathroom with all new tile and fixtures. Adorable kitchen with new countertops and a perfect breakfast bar for extra eating/serving space. Covered parking at rear of property. Makes a perfect starter home or investment property due to proximity to Texas A&M University-Kingsville. Don't let this one pass you by ! Schedule your appointment today

For open house information, contact Monica Mendez, Ultima Real Estate at 972-980-9393

