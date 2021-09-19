Top homes for sale in Moss Point

(Moss Point, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Moss Point will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4212 N Star Ave, Moss Point, 39562 3 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,412 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Affordable cute brick home in Escatawpa. Great starter home or investment property. This home is a must see! The living room is very spacious with a large bay window, The kitchen features a pantry and double doors leading to the back yard. Right off the kitchen is a very large laundry room. Schedule your showing today! This one won't last long!

14804 Wolf Ridge Rd, Moss Point, 39562 3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,391 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Large home on 3 acres. Property has been parceled to 3 acres. New sewage line connected to city sewage. New garage door and opener. Two living rooms formal dining with a bar in the kitchen. All bedrooms are upstairs with a balcony off the master. There is an office downstairs that could be used as a bedroom. lots of mature trees and peace and quiet.

4702 Kreole Ave, Moss Point, 39563 3 Beds 2 Baths | $64,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,964 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Tired of being crammed into a neighborhood? This property is a dream come true. Located in a quiet secluded area with a bayou/creek running along the property with Oak; pecan; magnolia; cedar and many other types of trees. All electric, back & front porches, lg open kitchen, lg closets, wood & tile floors, recessed lighting, The house is on 1.28 acres and 2 additional lots are optional for sale making 3.45 acres! Concrete for rv or boat parking. The home does need some cosmetic repairs such as painting, flooring upgrade, some rotten trim and decks. House could be lived in while repairs are completed in my opinion. Home is being sold AS-IS. Near Chevron, Ingalls & local industry.

9808 Briarcliff Dr, Moss Point, 39562 4 Beds 3 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,643 Square Feet | Built in 1973

You'll Love this home, Eligible for USDA 100% Financing in NON-FLOOD ZONE. Has 2 Master bedrooms, 4 bedrooms total. Man Cave or Bonus room, Metal Roof , Cute Back Patio to relax on & ,Large workshop/Shed for additional space. Large Fenced Back Yard that has a divided fenced area for your pets so you & your kids can enjoy the backyard too without worrying about stepping in something. :) LOL. Quite Neighborhood Conveniently located North of I-10 with easy access to Chevron & Ingalls & just a Short trip to Lucedale, Mobile, and surrounding area. Call Today to Schedule your appointment. .

