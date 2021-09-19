CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

Top homes for sale in Moss Point

Moss Point News Alert
Moss Point News Alert
 4 days ago

(Moss Point, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Moss Point will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HSaPj_0c10WflL00

4212 N Star Ave, Moss Point, 39562

3 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,412 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Affordable cute brick home in Escatawpa. Great starter home or investment property. This home is a must see! The living room is very spacious with a large bay window, The kitchen features a pantry and double doors leading to the back yard. Right off the kitchen is a very large laundry room. Schedule your showing today! This one won't last long!

For open house information, contact Stacey C Dugger, Coldwell Banker Smith Home Rltrs-Gautier at 228-497-1800

Copyright © 2021 Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-379546)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WGsmE_0c10WflL00

14804 Wolf Ridge Rd, Moss Point, 39562

3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,391 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Large home on 3 acres. Property has been parceled to 3 acres. New sewage line connected to city sewage. New garage door and opener. Two living rooms formal dining with a bar in the kitchen. All bedrooms are upstairs with a balcony off the master. There is an office downstairs that could be used as a bedroom. lots of mature trees and peace and quiet.

For open house information, contact Jeremy R Brown, Capstone Realty, LLC at 228-327-1820

Copyright © 2021 Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-376576)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23iQma_0c10WflL00

4702 Kreole Ave, Moss Point, 39563

3 Beds 2 Baths | $64,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,964 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Tired of being crammed into a neighborhood? This property is a dream come true. Located in a quiet secluded area with a bayou/creek running along the property with Oak; pecan; magnolia; cedar and many other types of trees. All electric, back & front porches, lg open kitchen, lg closets, wood & tile floors, recessed lighting, The house is on 1.28 acres and 2 additional lots are optional for sale making 3.45 acres! Concrete for rv or boat parking. The home does need some cosmetic repairs such as painting, flooring upgrade, some rotten trim and decks. House could be lived in while repairs are completed in my opinion. Home is being sold AS-IS. Near Chevron, Ingalls & local industry.

For open house information, contact Susan Tolar, Susan Tolar Realty at 228-918-3331

Copyright © 2021 Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-378021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYKc1_0c10WflL00

9808 Briarcliff Dr, Moss Point, 39562

4 Beds 3 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,643 Square Feet | Built in 1973

You'll Love this home, Eligible for USDA 100% Financing in NON-FLOOD ZONE. Has 2 Master bedrooms, 4 bedrooms total. Man Cave or Bonus room, Metal Roof , Cute Back Patio to relax on & ,Large workshop/Shed for additional space. Large Fenced Back Yard that has a divided fenced area for your pets so you & your kids can enjoy the backyard too without worrying about stepping in something. :) LOL. Quite Neighborhood Conveniently located North of I-10 with easy access to Chevron & Ingalls & just a Short trip to Lucedale, Mobile, and surrounding area. Call Today to Schedule your appointment. .

For open house information, contact Lazaro J Rovira, Rovira Team Realty, LLC at 228-205-3868

Copyright © 2021 Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-379831)

