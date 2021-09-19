CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

McMillin Farm Hot Sauce Fest 2021

parentmap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are ecstatic to bring the first ever Hot Sauce Fest to the local area! Come on by to try out over 15 different hot sauce vendors' products. We are also hosting several food trucks, other local vendors, as well as some live entertainment to keep the spicy vibe rolling! Each day the event opens at 11am and closes at 7pm. We hope to see you all there!

www.parentmap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Austin Chronicle

2021 Hot Sauce Festival Judges

Meet the tastemakers for this year’s competition. Fluff Meringues on Burnet Road is an original patisserie specializing in delightfully colorful treats like meringues, madeleines, and marshmallows, plus savories like ricotta brioche toast, hand pies, and quiche. Collins, a self-taught baker with two master's degrees, said, "I just love spice and heat – I add it to almost everything I eat, en masse. And I swear it keeps me young ... or maybe that's just the volume of water I have to drink to accommodate my habit. I suppose we'll never really know." fluff-meringues.com @fluff_meringues.
AUSTIN, TX
nosh.com

Bushwick Kitchen Partners With Angry Orchard Hard Cider To Create Three New Hot Sauces

“We are so thrilled to be collaborating with such an iconic brand that will help us bring a diverse set of flavor combinations to our customers,” said Daniel Doll, CEO of Bushwick. “We’re flavor perfectionists here at Bushwick Kitchen – but we like to think out of the box. Angry Orchard’s hard ciders offer sweetness and an edge that brings the best collaboration with our flavorful heat.”
FOOD & DRINKS
Bay News 9

'Hot Sauce Guitar Kitchen' is a labor of love for Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brian Davenport and his wife were walking into a library one day when the book “The Handmade Music Factory” caught his eye. Little did he know at the time it would lead to his newest venture, Hot Sauce Guitar Kitchen. “This guy is just literally taking wood...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Sauce#Food Truck#Food Drink
TrendHunter.com

Cider-Based Hot Sauces

Bushwick Kitchen recently joined forces with Angry Orchard to launch three new Angry Orchard inspired hot sauces bursting with flavor. The new offerings include Crisp Apple Jalapeno, Peach Mango Scotch Bonnet, and Strawberry Jalapeno — each one paying homage to an Angry Orchard cider, including Crisp Apple, Peach Mango, and Strawberry.
FOOD & DRINKS
Napa Valley Register

Napa Farmers Market: Make your own hot sauce

In 2005, I was in Shackford’s Kitchen Store in Napa perusing the canning supplies and equipment. Another customer was doing the same and we started talking about our canning projects. I was going to can pickles and tomatoes as I had done for years but I had reached the point where I fancied doing something different. My new canning friend said he was going to be making hot sauce. The light bulb went on.
NAPA, CA
KXAN

Making Texas Even Hotter: The ‘Austin Chronicle’ Hot Sauce Festival Returns

Dan Hardick, Special Events writer for the Austin Chronicle, stopped by Studio 512 to talk about the annual return of the Hot Sauce Festival. Dan says, “What began as a small hot sauce contest in 1990 has grown into one of Austin’s best-known food events, drawing over 10,000 and 350 entries in peak years. Hundreds of gallons of hot sauce are consumed and beverages are on hand to cool off the overheated. In addition to the hot sauce competition, this truly Austin food event features local restaurants, sauces for sale, cookbooks, peppers, and of course live music! Serving as a major fundraiser for the Central Texas Food Bank, The Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival raised over 51,000 meals in 2020 alone, and has raised over 1 million in its 30-year history! Capacity is limited, buy your ticket early for the Hot Sauce Festival and reserve your spot at austinchronicle.com/hotsauce.”
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
parentmap.com

Honeycrisp Apple Festival

Come join us on September 18th and 19th for our Honeycrisp Apple Festival!. We will also be having our Pumpkin Harvest Festival, which starts September 25th and runs to October 31st. By purchasing a ticket to the festival, you will gain access to all of our fun fall activities, such as tractor pulls, a petting zoo, duck races and more! Food, u-pick apples and pumpkins do not require purchasing a ticket.
FESTIVAL
hypebeast.com

TRUFF Heats Things up With Its White HOTTER Truffle Hot Sauce

Following its collaboration with Taco Bell, TRUFF has returned with a new addition to its truffle hot sauce line. Introducing “TRUFF White HOTTER,” the latest condiment option serves as an enhanced take on the fan-favorite White Truffle Hot Sauce. The release is the result of TRUFF’s commitment to flavor pushed for a balance of the delicate taste of white truffles with increased heat.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Vegetable Variety Pasta Sauces

The Dolmio 7 Vegetables Pasta Sauce is a variety focused product for consumers seeking out a simple yet delicious way to create an array of recipes from the comfort of home. The sauce comes in three flavors to choose from including Sun Ripened Tomato & Chilli, Sun Ripened Tomato & Basil and Mediterranean Roasted Veg, which all come in 350-gram jars. Each of the flavors, as the name of the product range suggests, is packed with seven kinds of vegetables.
RECIPES
92.9 The Bull

Taco Bell Launches Recycling Campaign for Signature Hot Sauce Packets

Taco Bell’s disposable, bite-sized hot sauce packages represent one of the fast-food chain’s most iconic symbols. While recognizable, these packets also amount to loads of waste every day, some of it ending up in our oceans. So Taco Bell is striving for a more sustainable solution. The company just announced plans to curb its hot sauce waste problem, which amounts to an estimated 8.2 billion single-use packets ending up in landfills per year. Recently, the vegan-friendly fast-food chain announced that it would be partnering with recycling leader TerraCycle to prevent this excessive waste and ensure that the signature packets get recycled.
ENVIRONMENT
Register Citizen

Put a restaurant specialized in sauces

Information generated on the occasion of International Family Day by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography ( INEGI ) and the National Population Council indicates that in Mexico there are 30.2 million family households. Of these, in 64.7% there is at least one child under 15 years of age, while in 24.5% of family households there is at least one adult aged 60 or over.
FOOD & DRINKS
Wicked Local

Land's Sake Farm Pie Fest set for Sept. 26

Land's Sake Farm will host its annual Pie Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at 90 Wellesley St., Weston. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. The farm will celebrate the start of fall with live music, barbecue, pie-eating contests, silent auction and games. Attendees may stroll through the beautiful flower garden, pick-your-own flowers, and visit the bunnies, chicken and goats.
WESTON, MA
KGUN 9

Angry Orchard Now Has Cider-Inspired Hot Sauces

While I am always up for a frozen margarita in the summer, once the weather starts getting cooler, the first thing on my mind is, “How early is too early to start drinking hard cider?”. The answer is apparently that it’s never too early, as hard cider giant Angry Orchard...
DRINKS
Houston Chronicle

This Texas hot sauce scored a spot in the new 'Hot Ones' lineup

A Texas-based hot sauce brand just reached a coveted milestone: A feature in the hot sauce lineup on "Hot Ones." Austin's Yellowbird Foods developed an exclusive hot sauce for the 16th season of "Hot Ones," landing the second spot in the web series' new lineup. For the uninitiated, "Hot Ones"...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy