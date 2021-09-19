Angleton-curious? These homes are on the market

(Angleton, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Angleton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

114 Driftwood Drive, Lake Jackson, 77566 4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,262 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Relaxation awaits you in the quaint town of Lake Jackson! Situated in one of Lake Jackson's most popular neighborhoods, Oak Forest, this home offers a beautiful traditional facade, picturesque moss trees, and a spacious lot to kick back and enjoy! The large living room features a cozy wood-burning fireplace - perfect for entertaining or to enjoy a quiet night. The open layout kitchen opens to the convenient breakfast nook and includes a bonus bar area! The master bedroom is situated on the first floor and features an ensuite master bathroom with dual sinks and a shower/tub. Outside you'll find the large backyard with a deck, lush landscaping, and a beautiful seating area! The garage includes a work area with flexibility to be converted into a workshop, workout area, or more! Boasting character throughout, this home is ready for enjoyment and presents plenty of space with endless possibilities!

6127 County Road 30S, Angleton, 77515 4 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,934 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction Clayton Home's Absolute Value Model (1934 SF) with 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms on 5 Acres in Creekside Farms On Oyster Creek. The Property has Oyster Creek Frontage with Nice Views. Home has decks/porches on front (12'X20)' & Side (10'X10'). Lot is by FM 521 Intersection S. of FM 523 Close to TX-288, TX-35 & Angleton. Great Angleton Schools Nearby. 10-15 Minutes From Wal Mart, Kroger, Specs & Downtown Angleton, Yet in the Quiet Country w/Room to Stretch Out. There are Three 5-Acre Lots with Clayton Homes for Sale on Oyster Creek & CR 30S. The Property Lies West of Angleton, North of Baileys Prairie & South of Holiday Lakes (see Map). Property is Outside of City Limits & ETJ; However, There are Some Restrictions (see Docs). TX-288 is 5 Minutes East & TX-35 is 5 Minutes South Giving Easy Access to Freeport Plants & Surfside Beach ~20 Miles South & Downtown Houston & Hobby Airport ~40 Miles North of the Property.

0 Brazoria County Rd., Angleton, 77515 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,990 | Single Family Residence | 5,000 Square Feet | Built in 2016

3.087 Acres with 50x100 structure- could be made into a house. Needs extensive repairs. Selling as-is. No trespassing. Contact us today for information.

101 Blossom Street, Lake Jackson, 77566 5 Beds 5 Baths | $331,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,151 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Once Owned by Congressman Ron Paul this home includes the office where Dr. Paul has done important work for Texas for 42 years. Located on a corner lot in one of Lake Jackson's most desired and established neighborhoods. Close to everything: Mall, Gym, grocery stores, restaurants, bars. Walk distance to downtown and a 15 minute drive to Surfside beach. This Spacious home features 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, three over-sized living areas, game room, study and in-law suite including a full bath and kitchenette. Spectacular kitchen with built-in microwave, double ovens, and ample storage space opens to the lovely breakfast area. Luxurious and spacious master holds a loft for extra and convenient space! Enjoy the fabulous backyard space perfect for entertaining your friends with a sparkling pool, outdoor patio, and plenty of open space for endless fun!

