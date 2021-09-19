Nixa-curious? These homes are on the market

(Nixa, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Nixa than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

170 Country View Road, Highlandville, 65669 5 Beds 3 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,651 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Country views of the beautiful Ozarks, sitting on over 6 acres just outside of Nixa! Five bedrooms, two living areas and formal dining. High ceilings and a floor to ceiling stone fireplace that will make this home a haven during fall and winter! Ample updates including a dreamy kitchen with custom cabinets, island, commercial grade appliances, exotic granite counters, and stone/heated floor. Through out the home you will find classy, timeless upgrades that add a touch of elegance. It's all in the details!

4862 West Stanford Street, Springfield, 65802 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,513 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Charming and well maintained home situated on a corner fenced-in lot in the highly sought after Republic school district. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is conveniently located in the Hattiesburg Hills Subdivision, and is only minutes away from walking trails, shopping, commerce, healthcare and so much more. This well cared for, brick and vinyl siding home is virtually maintenance free and features a functional and stylish flowing floor plan, gas fireplace with beautiful carved mantle, wood laminate flooring and plenty of storage. The master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and also worth noting is the jetted tub and double vanity in the master bath. The outdoor space highlights beautiful landscaping, a large and newly painted deck and a sizable outbuilding that is an ideal place to store your lawn and garden equipment and supplies. There are also plenty of trees that provide nice shade during those hot summer months. The backyard space is a fitting area for kids to play, pets to roam and for family gatherings. This home has an adequate blend of charm and appeal and will surely be one that will draw much attention.

Lot 25 Whitaker Avenue, Republic, 65738 3 Beds 2 Baths | $204,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home Conveniently located in Republic's McCoulloch Elementary district! Fellows (1400N) floor plan built by Cronkhite Homes offers you a choice of a partially brick or stone home with cedar grain vinyl siding for low maintenance. The standard flooring will be luxury vinyl plank throughout the home with carpet in the bedrooms and porcelain tile in the bathrooms and laundry room.

1664 South Raford Drive, Springfield, 65809 5 Beds 4 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,490 Square Feet | Built in 1991

First time on the market for this well kept, all brick home in coveted Chapel Hill subdivision and pride of ownership shows! Upon entrance is a large living space filled with natural light. The two sided fireplace leads into the second dining area and the beautifully updated eat-in kitchen. The basement boasts a second gas fireplace, large living area, wet bar and a ton of storage. The two story deck, large master suite, kitchen and both living spaces offer scenic views, privacy and relaxation. It's obvious his home has been treated with love and is ready for your family to complete it.

