CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar City, UT

Take a look at these homes on the Cedar City market now

Cedar City Times
Cedar City Times
 4 days ago

(Cedar City, UT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Cedar City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gPhvm_0c10WVsx00

973 S 860 W, Cedar City, 84720

6 Beds 3 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,457 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Spacious 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom home conveniently located right off of Main Street. Extremely close proximity to schools, shopping, and freeway. Home offers plenty of privacy and features solar panels. Come have a look for yourself today before it's gone!

For open house information, contact JARED ZIMMER, RE/MAX PROPERTIES at 435-865-7600

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCBRUT-20-218772)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xxBF_0c10WVsx00

4382 N Gold Dust Trail St, Enoch, 84721

3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,539 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Moving in just got easier! We are offering a $5000 credit for landscaping and a $1500 credit for a refrigerator. This 3 bed, 2 bath Hyve home is filled with vibrant design. Sitting on a large lot of 0.43 acres, house is equipped w/ durable hardy board exterior, a charming covered porch, 6'' baseboards, LVP flooring, & a luxurious but tough kitchen cabinetry.

For open house information, contact NATASHA ISOM, C2 REALTY at 801-504-6195

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCBRUT-21-224618)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FQWNs_0c10WVsx00

938 S 25 W, Cedar City, 84720

3 Beds 2 Baths | $344,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BRAND NEW! Beautiful 1 level home with everything you need in a location that you will always love! Centrally located in town close to stores, shopping & yet have plenty of open space! Is that even possible? YES! Trails and beautiful mountain views are waiting for you just outside your door. The fireplace provides a comfortable inviting feel. Priced to sell, don't delay come see today!

For open house information, contact JESSE CARTER, STRATUM REAL ESTATE GROUP PLLC (SOUTH BRANCH) at 435-586-4874

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCBRUT-21-224609)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WVgBa_0c10WVsx00

3590 W Foundation Trail, Cedar City, 84720

3 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,626 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Amazing home located in the Old Sorrel Ranch Subdivision of Cedar City, Utah. Home is located clos to shopping centers, parks and close proximity to schools.

For open house information, contact JOHNSON AMELEWU, MARKEL REALTY GROUP PC at 435-414-6026

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCBRUT-21-225515)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar City, UT
Utah State
Utah Real Estate
Local
Utah Business
Cedar City, UT
Real Estate
Cedar City, UT
Business
State
Utah State
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Shopping Centers#Re Max#Lvp Flooring#Markel Realty Group
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Cedar City Times

Cedar City Times

Cedar City, UT
73
Followers
246
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cedar City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy