Take a look at these homes on the Cedar City market now

(Cedar City, UT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Cedar City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

973 S 860 W, Cedar City, 84720 6 Beds 3 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,457 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Spacious 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom home conveniently located right off of Main Street. Extremely close proximity to schools, shopping, and freeway. Home offers plenty of privacy and features solar panels. Come have a look for yourself today before it's gone!

4382 N Gold Dust Trail St, Enoch, 84721 3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,539 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Moving in just got easier! We are offering a $5000 credit for landscaping and a $1500 credit for a refrigerator. This 3 bed, 2 bath Hyve home is filled with vibrant design. Sitting on a large lot of 0.43 acres, house is equipped w/ durable hardy board exterior, a charming covered porch, 6'' baseboards, LVP flooring, & a luxurious but tough kitchen cabinetry.

938 S 25 W, Cedar City, 84720 3 Beds 2 Baths | $344,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BRAND NEW! Beautiful 1 level home with everything you need in a location that you will always love! Centrally located in town close to stores, shopping & yet have plenty of open space! Is that even possible? YES! Trails and beautiful mountain views are waiting for you just outside your door. The fireplace provides a comfortable inviting feel. Priced to sell, don't delay come see today!

3590 W Foundation Trail, Cedar City, 84720 3 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,626 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Amazing home located in the Old Sorrel Ranch Subdivision of Cedar City, Utah. Home is located clos to shopping centers, parks and close proximity to schools.

