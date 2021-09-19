Top homes for sale in Thomasville

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

 4 days ago

(Thomasville, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Thomasville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

53 Boxhall Lane, Thomasville, 31792

4 Beds 4 Baths | $749,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,612 Square Feet | Built in 1996

As pretty as a picture, this gorgeous home has been custom built to ensure a life of elegance and style. Mature trees and a rocking chair front porch welcome you before you step inside to discover a bright and modern 3,612 sq ft layout with soaring ceilings, hardwood floors and high-end finishes. There are four bedrooms and 3.5 baths, plus plenty of living space. The Owner's Suite is downstairs and offers a very spacious and luxurious bathroom with quartz countertops, walk-in tiled shower, garden tub, and sizeable walk-in closets. Upstairs, there's 3 bedrooms, two full baths with gorgeous granite countertops and a large bonus room. A wood-burning fireplace surrounded by built-ins warms the living room while French doors open out to the rear porch. There is a wonderful kitchen with granite counters and loads of cabinet space, plus a dining nook with a gorgeous view over the private backyard. You'll enjoy relaxed evenings on the covered back porch or enjoying smores around the firepit. The garage has been partially enclosed offering an inspired office space. Your new home is set on a 0.79-acre lot with a fenced backyard, and the adjoining 0.9-acre lot is also available for sale separately for even more space for expansion. This upscale home is located on the south side of Thomasville in Pebble Creek subdivision, making it convenient to Downtown Thomasville and perfect for Tallahassee commuters.

For open house information, contact Leslie Bennett, Bennett Real Estate Co at 229-233-5043

Copyright © 2021 Thomasville Area Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TABORGA-917589)

28 Acacia Blvd., Thomasville, 31792

4 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This CHARMING HOME is located on the ever-popular Southside of Thomasville! This adorable home is well-loved & features 4 Bedrooms/2 Baths, upgraded flooring, stainless steel appliances, a fresh coat of interior paint, HUGE COVERED & Screened back porch & NEW HVAC, and is only a short 1.5 miles from the "Bricks" of Downtown Thomasville!~

For open house information, contact Lynn Pharr Willis, KeySouth Real Estate Group, Inc at 229-226-3911

Copyright © 2021 Thomasville Area Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TABORGA-917769)

109 Lilliquin Drive, Thomasville, 31757

3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,756 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This is a great family house in the County so no City taxes, yet just a couple of miles from downtown Thomasville. Situated on a 1/2 acre lot and offers everything your family needs. The spacious family room has a brick, wood burning fire place. The kitchen has abundant cabinets and space for the cook to enjoy. There's a large laundry room and 2 car garage. Three nice sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms offer plenty of privacy. A rocking chair front porch is perfect for morning coffee or afternoon sweet tea. The large screened porch is perfect for entertaining friends and family. A big deck surrounds the above ground swimming pool. The back yard is fenced and allows room for the pets and children to run and play. There are also fruit trees and a storage shed for your yard tools. Bring your family and call it home.

For open house information, contact Mary Hoy, Bennett Real Estate Co at 229-233-5043

Copyright © 2021 Thomasville Area Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TABORGA-917792)

00 Multi Parcel Listing, Thomasville, 31792

3 Beds 2 Baths | $419,000 | Single Family Residence | 1 Square Feet | Built in 1980

INVESTORS.....Thomas County PARCEL #'S, 046-047, 101 VERNON LANE ON 3 ACRES (THIS PARCEL IS A 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH STICK BUILT HOME with Two mobile homes)- 60 VERNON LN & 24 VERNON LN- that have long term tenants that want to stay. PARCEL# 046H028 @ 140 DOGWOOD DR. 3 bdrm 2 Bth, PARCEL # 053100 @ 816 N EGG & BUTTER RD 2 Bdrm / 2 Bth, PARCEL# 055A068 @ 60 HONEYSUCKLE WAY 2 Bdrm /2 Bth, PARCEL# PB-3485 @ 82 HONEYSUCKLE WAY. 3 bdrm /1 bth. ALL properties are tenant occupied and has a total monthly income is $5100. THE seller is a license GA agent 299107.

For open house information, contact Glenda Barfield, 24-7 Real Estate Group Inc at 229-225-7525

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Georgia Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWGABR-10017)

See more property details

ABOUT

With Thomasville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

