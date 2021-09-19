Check out these homes for sale in Arcadia now

(Arcadia, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Arcadia. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

8487 Sw Sand Crane Cir, Arcadia, 34269 1 Bed 1 Bath | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 395 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Gorgeous lakefront casita on an oversized corner lot with all of the upgrades you would expect awaits new owners. Inside the casita, opulence and great details are everywhere including tongue and groove wood ceiling details with cove lighting and LED lighting. A kitchen with marine grade custom polymer cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances is a unique feature of this casita, including a separate breakfast bar or secretary area. Off the kitchen a large pantry with overhead storage and attic storage connects to the garage with on-site laundry area. The master suite is set up for both an inside living area and overnight guests with great storage & an en-suite beautifully appointed bathroom with custom tile in the shower and bubble glass lighting, with a separate door to the outside. Beyond the kitchen find a large dining area under cover and then an extended screened lanai with clear view picture window cage, perfect for entertaining, all overlooking the lake and fountain. Schedule your showing today! Look for lot 73.

3336 Se County Road 760, Arcadia, 34266 3 Beds 3 Baths | $739,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Welcome home to this 10 acres estate close to Joshua Creek. Here you will find amenities for horses, cattle, or any other farm animals you choose to raise. The home features wood flooring, a wrap around porch, gas fireplace and a metal Roof. All of the upstairs windows and downstairs doors have been replaced with impact glass. The barn features 4 stalls, 1 currently being used for storage, a tack or feed room, and a full bathroom to utilize for you RV guests when they come to visit (3- 30 amp/ water RV hook ups). There is also an 18 x 38 ft enclosed room, that has central AC/ heat, to use for entertaining or storage inside the barn. There are 3 additional pole barns or carport for RV storage, well equipment and any farm equipment or toys you choose to buy or bring with you. The oak trees on this property are absolutely gorgeous. Schedule your private showing today and love living in the country!

6464 Ne Moore Avenue, Arcadia, 34266 4 Beds 3 Baths | $539,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,567 Square Feet | Built in 2007

BACK ON MARKET BUYERS FINANCING FELL THROUGH Amazing finishes in this custom built home on over an acre and a half. Open floor plan, Great room with tray ceiling, brick fireplace and triple slider to lanai. Large chefs kitchen has gas stove, stainless steel appliances, oversize panty with glass door, granite counters, breakfast bar and dinette area with aquarium window over looking the pool and spa, Beautiful plank tile throughout except for master, Huge master bedroom, tray ceiling, 2 walk in closets and private bath with walk in shower, jetted soaking tub and double vanities. 3 additional good size guest rooms, central vacuum system, Over sized screened in pool/spa sun area, Nice private office, side entrance garage and 2400 SF pole barn. All minutes to town

2419 Sw County Road 760A, Arcadia, 34266 3 Beds 1 Bath | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,020 Square Feet | Built in 1942

3 BEDROOM 1 BATH FRAME HOME IN NOCATEE. FENCED YARD, SHARED DRIVEWAY, LOCATED ON CR760-A. HOUSE NEEDS WORK, CAN BE REHAB AND USED FOR RENTALS.

