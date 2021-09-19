Check out these homes on the Norfolk market now

(Norfolk, NE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Norfolk will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

613 S 4Th Street, Norfolk, 68701 4 Beds 0 Bath | $194,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,883 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Looking for ROOM TO GROW? Here's a Completely updated Move In Ready, Open floor plan, 4 bed, 2 bath, and 2 car attached garage for YOU! All New in the last 4 months: Pella Windows, vinyl siding (with Styrofoam insulation), Newer flooring throughout main floor and upstairs, New light fixtures, newer kitchen countertops, freshly painted throughout entire home, and Oversized Attached 2 car insulated, sheet rocked, and painted ready for your hobbies. Freshly painted and sheetrocked basement. Must see to appreciate all the updates. Call/text for a private showing today!

2106 Sunset Ave, Norfolk, 68701 3 Beds 1 Bath | $184,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,290 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Nice 3 bed/2 bath ranch. Located in established Westside Elementary School area. Fresh paint inside and out as of July 2021. Finished lower level with TV/rec room, bonus room, 3/4 bath with new tile shower and storage area. New deck in 2021. Other updates include: vinyl plank floor in dining room/kitchen 2020, garage door 2019, water softner 2018, water heater 2014, roof 2015. Vacant and ready for quick possession/closing. No showings until 7/21/21.

904 S Chestnut St, Norfolk, 68701 2 Beds 2 Baths | $198,700 | Townhouse | 1,405 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Brand new gorgeous all electric townhouse in the new Nor-Park area. Everything you need!! This 1405 square foot townhome includes stove, fridge, washer & dryer, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal and water softener. Did anyone say Granite counter tops?? YES - there are granite counter tops and a walk-in pantry. Granite counter tops also on the bathroom vanities. Spacious master bedroom. Laundry room is off the garage and can also be used as a mud room. A lot of storage space throughout. The garage is finished. There will be auto sprinklers, sod and 2 trees. Monthly $80.00 association dues cover snow removal, mowing, fertilizing, and outside water for sprinkler system. 1 year builder warranty. This is under construction so pictures are of the finished townhome. Come see and make this your home!

207 S 7Th Street, Pierce, 68767 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This modular home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom with walk in closet private bath with shower and over sized bath tub and double vanity. Guest bathroom with tub/shower combo. Formal sitting room and family room. Large kitchen with island appliances included. dinning area off the kitchen. Main floor laundry with washer and dryer. Enclosed four seasons room, 2 car garage, underground sprinklers, 10x10 storm shelter all on a paved street. Show by appointment only.

