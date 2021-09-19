CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, NE

Check out these homes on the Norfolk market now

Norfolk Journal
Norfolk Journal
 4 days ago

(Norfolk, NE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Norfolk will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n55Rh_0c10WQTK00

613 S 4Th Street, Norfolk, 68701

4 Beds 0 Bath | $194,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,883 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Looking for ROOM TO GROW? Here's a Completely updated Move In Ready, Open floor plan, 4 bed, 2 bath, and 2 car attached garage for YOU! All New in the last 4 months: Pella Windows, vinyl siding (with Styrofoam insulation), Newer flooring throughout main floor and upstairs, New light fixtures, newer kitchen countertops, freshly painted throughout entire home, and Oversized Attached 2 car insulated, sheet rocked, and painted ready for your hobbies. Freshly painted and sheetrocked basement. Must see to appreciate all the updates. Call/text for a private showing today!

For open house information, contact DAWN ALBERTS, COLDWELL BANKER DOVER at 402-371-0200

Copyright © 2021 Norfolk Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NBRNE-210578)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rd7sw_0c10WQTK00

2106 Sunset Ave, Norfolk, 68701

3 Beds 1 Bath | $184,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,290 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Nice 3 bed/2 bath ranch. Located in established Westside Elementary School area. Fresh paint inside and out as of July 2021. Finished lower level with TV/rec room, bonus room, 3/4 bath with new tile shower and storage area. New deck in 2021. Other updates include: vinyl plank floor in dining room/kitchen 2020, garage door 2019, water softner 2018, water heater 2014, roof 2015. Vacant and ready for quick possession/closing. No showings until 7/21/21.

For open house information, contact BEV MAUCH, COLDWELL BANKER DOVER at 402-371-0200

Copyright © 2021 Norfolk Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NBRNE-210587)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VdikS_0c10WQTK00

904 S Chestnut St, Norfolk, 68701

2 Beds 2 Baths | $198,700 | Townhouse | 1,405 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Brand new gorgeous all electric townhouse in the new Nor-Park area. Everything you need!! This 1405 square foot townhome includes stove, fridge, washer & dryer, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal and water softener. Did anyone say Granite counter tops?? YES - there are granite counter tops and a walk-in pantry. Granite counter tops also on the bathroom vanities. Spacious master bedroom. Laundry room is off the garage and can also be used as a mud room. A lot of storage space throughout. The garage is finished. There will be auto sprinklers, sod and 2 trees. Monthly $80.00 association dues cover snow removal, mowing, fertilizing, and outside water for sprinkler system. 1 year builder warranty. This is under construction so pictures are of the finished townhome. Come see and make this your home!

For open house information, contact STEVEN OSBORN, COLDWELL BANKER DOVER at 402-371-0200

Copyright © 2021 Norfolk Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NBRNE-200309)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bGP8Y_0c10WQTK00

207 S 7Th Street, Pierce, 68767

3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This modular home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom with walk in closet private bath with shower and over sized bath tub and double vanity. Guest bathroom with tub/shower combo. Formal sitting room and family room. Large kitchen with island appliances included. dinning area off the kitchen. Main floor laundry with washer and dryer. Enclosed four seasons room, 2 car garage, underground sprinklers, 10x10 storm shelter all on a paved street. Show by appointment only.

For open house information, contact Joseph Aschoff, Ag Land Realty LLC at 402-360-4435

Copyright © 2021 Norfolk Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NBRNE-210747)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, NE
Business
Local
Nebraska Real Estate
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Norfolk, NE
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Sprinkler#Laundry Room#Hobbies#Rec Room#Ne#Pella Windows#Styrofoam#Coldwell Banker#Washer Dryer#Ag Land Realty Llc
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Norfolk Journal

Norfolk Journal

Norfolk, NE
63
Followers
254
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Norfolk Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy