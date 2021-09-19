CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Take a look at these homes on the Lewiston market now

Lewiston Times
Lewiston Times
 4 days ago

(Lewiston, ME) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lewiston. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

86 Barnard Cove Road, Greene, 04236

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,152 Square Feet | Built in 1950

SPACIOUS YEAR-ROUND WATERFRONT HOME WITH 75' ,INCLUDES EXTRA LOT ACROSS THE STREET BULDING WITH LOTS OF STORAGE! OFFERS 3 BR, 2BA, DEN, DINING AREA, HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE , ENCLOSED HEATED PORCHES, PORCH OVERLOOKING WATER , VIEWS, MOUNTAINS AND GORGEOUS SUNSETS. FIREPLACE WITH PROPANE STOVE INSERT LOCATED IN LR. ENJOY ALL 4 SEASONS BOATING,SWIMMING,ICE FISHING KAYAKING,AND MUCH MORE!

For open house information, contact Susan Dube, Auburn at 207-782-8311

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

14 Merton Boulevard, Lewiston, 04240

2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 824 Square Feet | Built in None

UPDATED AFFORDABLE RANCH ON LEASED LAND---If you are looking for one level living , this 2 bedroom ranch is just enough to take care of and call it yours. Metal roof, vinyl siding, and fenced-in backyard. Buyer can either purchase the lot from the landowner or pay monthly lot rent of $220. Easily accessible to ME Turnpike and Lewiston-Auburn amenities.

For open house information, contact Cyr Team, Auburn at 207-782-8311

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

27 S Main Street, Auburn, 04210

4 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 1901

New! New! New! Everything in this very spacious 4 bedroom. 2 bath, Cape have been completely renovated so all you have to do is move right in. Walking distance to stores and restaurants. Come take a look today!

For open house information, contact Susan Dube, Auburn at 207-782-8311

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

18 Crest Avenue, Lisbon, 04250

4 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,770 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Own Your Own Business and No Stairs To Climb in this meticulously kept ranch. This fabulous home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, in-ground pool that sparkles, spacious patio area with gazebo, gazebo for the grill also, 2 car garage, and a hair salon in the finished basement which offers a waiting room and salon on one side with bathroom and it's own entrance, and on the other side is a spacious family room and bedroom. 3 sheds will also be staying with this beautiful property.

For open house information, contact Susan Dube, Auburn at 207-782-8311

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

See more property details

