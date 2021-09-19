Take a look at these homes on the Lewiston market now
(Lewiston, ME) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lewiston. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
SPACIOUS YEAR-ROUND WATERFRONT HOME WITH 75' ,INCLUDES EXTRA LOT ACROSS THE STREET BULDING WITH LOTS OF STORAGE! OFFERS 3 BR, 2BA, DEN, DINING AREA, HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE , ENCLOSED HEATED PORCHES, PORCH OVERLOOKING WATER , VIEWS, MOUNTAINS AND GORGEOUS SUNSETS. FIREPLACE WITH PROPANE STOVE INSERT LOCATED IN LR. ENJOY ALL 4 SEASONS BOATING,SWIMMING,ICE FISHING KAYAKING,AND MUCH MORE!
UPDATED AFFORDABLE RANCH ON LEASED LAND---If you are looking for one level living , this 2 bedroom ranch is just enough to take care of and call it yours. Metal roof, vinyl siding, and fenced-in backyard. Buyer can either purchase the lot from the landowner or pay monthly lot rent of $220. Easily accessible to ME Turnpike and Lewiston-Auburn amenities.
New! New! New! Everything in this very spacious 4 bedroom. 2 bath, Cape have been completely renovated so all you have to do is move right in. Walking distance to stores and restaurants. Come take a look today!
Own Your Own Business and No Stairs To Climb in this meticulously kept ranch. This fabulous home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, in-ground pool that sparkles, spacious patio area with gazebo, gazebo for the grill also, 2 car garage, and a hair salon in the finished basement which offers a waiting room and salon on one side with bathroom and it's own entrance, and on the other side is a spacious family room and bedroom. 3 sheds will also be staying with this beautiful property.
