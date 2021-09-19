Check out these Bemidji homes on the market

(Bemidji, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bemidji will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

7918 White Oak Street Ne, Bemidji, 56601 4 Beds 3 Baths | $472,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,106 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Ranch Home on 2+ private Acres located in Bemidji in highly sought after North Oaks Addition. Located next to The Bemidji Town and Country Club, Lake Bemidji and close to Bemidji State Park offers close proximity to some amazing local pastimes and adventures. This home sprawls over 4,000 Sq feet. From the front covered porch you will Step into the Living Room with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The Master Bedroom is massive and complete with a fantastic walk in closet and En-Suite with a jetted tub and separate shower. The kitchen hosts plenty of cabinetry and center island perfect for gatherings. Through the French doors, a formal dining room, a screened in 3 season porch and a Covered Deck off of the porch overlooking tall pines in your backyard. Finished Walk out Lower level has knotty pine accents, a darling fireplace, Bar, and a full bathroom with tons of storage space. Asphalt driveway and Oversized 3 stall heated garage offers plenty of parking solutions. So much to offer!

For open house information, contact Jill Larson, Headwaters Realty Services at 218-760-3116

1804 Minnesota Court Nw, Bemidji, 56601 4 Beds 1 Bath | $194,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,170 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This solid HOME is located in the heart of Bemidji. You are walking distance from BSU, The boys and girls club, parks and recreation, shops and restaurants. This multi-level home has solid surface flooring throughout, fresh paint, 2 baths, 4 beds, detached two stall garage, manageable outdoor spaces, and spacious living areas great for entertaining! It has efficient natural gas boiler heat, and mini split AC. Check it out today!

For open house information, contact Robert Trepanier, RE/MAX Bemidji at 218-751-3753

144 Circle Pines Drive Nw, Bemidji, 56601 3 Beds 1 Bath | $198,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Remodeled 3 bdrm 2 bath split level home just minutes from all shopping areas and BSU, currently rented long term renter possibly stay renting if terms can be agreed upon, Large master bedroom, Beautiful yard, New cement board siding and roof.

For open house information, contact Al Snider, RE/MAX Bemidji at 218-751-3753

425 Se Kay Avenue Se, Bemidji, 56601 4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,208 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Located on the coveted street of Kay Ave on Bemidji's South Side, this one is waiting for you to call it HOME. Since 2016 the current owners have remodeled, updated, and upgraded this house extensively. Including solid surface flooring, a new kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz counters, and a beautiful backsplash. The floor plan was opened to create an inviting experience for modern living. The home has neutral decor, white trims, granite counters in the bathroom, and the list goes on! Fresh maintenance free seamless siding, and concrete patio make certain your curb appeal and outdoor living are taken care of as well. There are 4 bedrooms, a potential 5th with egress, 2 full baths, great living spaces, including a lower level family room. This HOME has everything you want and more! Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Robert Trepanier, RE/MAX Bemidji at 218-751-3753