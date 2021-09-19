CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

House hunt Stevens Point: See what’s on the market now

Stevens Point News Flash
Stevens Point News Flash
 4 days ago

(Stevens Point, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Stevens Point. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gcrh5_0c10WKQC00

2724 Jefferson Street, Stevens Point, 54481

2 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,086 Square Feet | Built in None

Located in a well-established neighborhood and situated close to downtown, UWSP and retail, is this cozy home ready to be made YOUR new home. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main floor plus a den that could be used for a playroom or work from home office – plus hardwood floors throughout the main level. There is a large backyard with alley access, an enclosed patio to enjoy summer days barbequing, as well as spring and fall nights hosting family and friends, also an additional storage shed for tools and toys. The basement has unlimited entertaining options with a built in bar already in place, wood-burning stove to provide a supplemental heat source in those chilly WI winters, room for TV viewing area as well as storage and laundry. Options and opportunity are abundant in this classic hometown feeling house.

For open house information, contact MARK KITOWSKI - TEAM KITOWSKI, KPR BROKERS, LLC at 800-746-9464

Copyright © 2021 Central Wisconsin MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWBRWI-22104825)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjryZ_0c10WKQC00

1017 Park Street, Stevens Point, 54481

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,024 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome home to this traditional two story in the heart of downtown Stevens Point! Tastefully renovated and ready for its next owner, this home greets you with a charming front porch, a spacious living area, main level laundry, a master bedroom complete with a half bath, two additional bedrooms (please note one of which does not have a formal closet), an enclosed porch making an excellent space to entertain and enjoy views of the outdoors, a large 1 stall detached garage with an attached carport that was completely rebuilt and resided in 2019, and a backyard to run free in. Here are a few of the major renovations that have been taken care of for you: New Roof, Vinyl Windows, Insulation and Siding in 2014. Water Heater new in 2019; Furnace new in 2008. Main level bathtub/surround new in 2020; Brand New This Month is the carpet in 2 of the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the upstairs hallway, kitchen countertops, stainless steel sink + faucet along with all new cabinet paint and hardware. Every room in the home has been freshly painted except for the upstairs hallway.

For open house information, contact MK REAL ESTATE TEAM, RE/MAX EXCEL at 715-849-5544

Copyright © 2021 Central Wisconsin MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWBRWI-22104868)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21LAjO_0c10WKQC00

160-164 Park Drive, Plover, 54467

2 Beds 1 Bath | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in None

This is a Rare find! 2 lots on the Wisconsin River with a charming Cape Cod cottage on one of the lots. Cottage is a year round home and there is a 2 car garage, a shed and a pole building on the water front parcels. Home needs a little TLC or you could start over. There is also a 4.25 acre lot included on the south side of the road, that parcel is zoned conservancy. Fabulous part of the river between Plover and Wisconsin Rapids.

For open house information, contact RYAN CORDY, PRISM REAL ESTATE at 715-343-5701

Copyright © 2021 Central Wisconsin MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWBRWI-22101774)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=007vhR_0c10WKQC00

4220 Fountain Court, Plover, 54467

3 Beds 2 Baths | $372,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,312 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome home to the Orchid G2 floor plan, part of the Executive Series by Denyon Homes. This split floor plan design places the owners suite apart from the other bedrooms, creating more privacy and a more modern layout without sacrificing efficiency and function. You’ll be greeted by the beautiful stone accents along the front exterior of the home, including your very own front porch. The open feel when you enter the home leads you straight to the 3-sided gas fireplace with stone surround and into the spacious kitchen, great for entertaining and everyday living. The kitchen is filled with custom cabinetry including an oversized center island with pull-out waste and recycling bins, built-in stainless steel energy star dishwasher and microwave, and a step-in pantry for storing your dry goods. The dining area has direct access to the rear yard which can also be enjoyed through views from the owners suite and kitchen window.

For open house information, contact DENYON HOMES SALES TEAM, RE/MAX EXCEL at 715-849-5544

Copyright © 2021 Central Wisconsin MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWBRWI-22103613)

Stevens Point News Flash

Stevens Point News Flash

Stevens Point, WI
ABOUT

With Stevens Point News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

