On the hunt for a home in Dayton? These houses are on the market

6306 Feverfew Trail, Crosby, 77532 3 Beds 3 Baths | $284,995 | 1,616 Square Feet | Built in None

Inviting dining room off entry or optional study. Cozy optional corner fireplace in open family room. Open, spacious kitchen with pantry and cozy dining area. Convenient first floor powder off entry. Upstairs master suite with big walk-in closet. Welcoming master bath featuring soaking tub and dual sinks. Attached two-car garage.

95 County Road 3018, Dayton, 77535 3 Beds 1 Bath | $273,110 | Single Family Residence | 1,974 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Country Living at it's finest. You don't want to miss out on this gorgeous home nestled in the heart of Dayton on just over an acre of unrestricted land. Quiet area, extra large 30 x 40 climate controlled workshop, 4 year old roof, alarm and camera system throughout and all appliances are included. Don't let this gem slip through your fingers. Contact us TODAY to schedule your personal showing.

107 Polar Bear Trail, Crosby, 77532 4 Beds 3 Baths | $309,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,453 Square Feet | Built in 2021

2 Story, 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath, Formal Dining Room, Fireplace, Owner's Suite Down, Utility Room Down, Dual Vanities in Owners Bath, Game Room Up, Separate Garden Tub and Shower with Mosaic Accented Tile Surround, Ceramic Tile in Dining Room and All Wet Areas, Granite Kitchen Counter-tops with Island, Mosaic Tile Back-splash, White 42" Upper Kitchen Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Lighting Package, Recessed Can Lighting, Wrought Iron Stair Parts, Full Front Gutters, Irrigation System in Front Yard, Covered Patio, Garage Door Opener, Cul de Sac Lot, Tech Shield Radiant Barrier, Environments for Living Home, plus moreAVAILABLE NOW.

415 N Compass Rose Circle, Crosby, 77532 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,701 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful... Total update... Great Kitchen opens up to the family room with new cabinets, counter tops, backslash, stove, lighting... Huge primary bedroom... primary bath with new vanity and lighting... Formal dining & living room... New carpet in bedrooms... New wood look tile throughout rest of the house... New blinds... Fresh paint inside and out... Newly added back covered patio with fan... New doors and hardware... New Fans... New roof 2021... New AC May 2021... Came and see this beauty today!

