Check out these homes on the Ada market now

(Ada, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ada will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1201 Walker Estate, Ada, 74820 4 Beds 4 Baths | $633,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,659 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Pictures do not do justice! From the curved architecture in the foyer to the heated pool, this home is comfortable yet luxurious throughout. Sitting on an exquisite 10 acres at the edge of Ada, this east side estate is truly one of a kind. This home has too many features to list but here are a few: 10ft ceilings throughout, beautifully refinished hardwood floors, a HUGE master suite, post-tension slab, double ovens, Corian countertops, large laundry/mudroom with sink, 2 living areas, and a covered patio!

10309 State Highway 99N, Ada, 74820 3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,757 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Come tour this family home nestled among mature trees on 5.87 acres, MOL, Byng School District. The home initially built in the late 1950s and updated in or around 1987 features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths. Additionally, the property is narrow on highway frontage and expands to a beautiful landing surrounded by trees. Also, the property shares and adjoining pond. Buyers may find the secluded building location or recreation area equally as appealing as the frontage home and property. CALL TODAY!

14096 County Road 1558, Ada, 74820 3 Beds 4 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,584 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This beautiful home is just waiting for a family. 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms with a bonus room that could be an extra bedroom. Features a wet bar and an enclosed porch.

