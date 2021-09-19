CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ada, OK

Check out these homes on the Ada market now

Ada Voice
Ada Voice
 4 days ago

(Ada, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ada will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3si9dy_0c10WHm100

1201 Walker Estate, Ada, 74820

4 Beds 4 Baths | $633,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,659 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Pictures do not do justice! From the curved architecture in the foyer to the heated pool, this home is comfortable yet luxurious throughout. Sitting on an exquisite 10 acres at the edge of Ada, this east side estate is truly one of a kind. This home has too many features to list but here are a few: 10ft ceilings throughout, beautifully refinished hardwood floors, a HUGE master suite, post-tension slab, double ovens, Corian countertops, large laundry/mudroom with sink, 2 living areas, and a covered patio!

For open house information, contact Daniel Sweeney, Sweeney & Associates at 580-421-9911

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2115231)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kWrDv_0c10WHm100

10309 State Highway 99N, Ada, 74820

3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,757 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Come tour this family home nestled among mature trees on 5.87 acres, MOL, Byng School District. The home initially built in the late 1950s and updated in or around 1987 features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths. Additionally, the property is narrow on highway frontage and expands to a beautiful landing surrounded by trees. Also, the property shares and adjoining pond. Buyers may find the secluded building location or recreation area equally as appealing as the frontage home and property. CALL TODAY!

For open house information, contact J. Elaine Rhynes, eXp Realty at 888-560-3964

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2127930)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GXiu6_0c10WHm100

14096 County Road 1558, Ada, 74820

3 Beds 4 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,584 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This beautiful home is just waiting for a family. 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms with a bonus room that could be an extra bedroom. Features a wet bar and an enclosed porch.

For open house information, contact Mickala Estabrooks, Sweeney & Associates at 580-421-9911

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2124887)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ada, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
Local
Oklahoma Business
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweeney Associates#Exp Realty
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Ada Voice

Ada Voice

Ada, OK
89
Followers
237
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ada Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy