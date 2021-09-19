House hunt Ridgecrest: See what’s on the market now

(Ridgecrest, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ridgecrest. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1220 W Vulcan Ave, Ridgecrest, 93555 3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,333 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Welcome to your new home in a quiet neighborhood which has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. If you have pets there's a dog run plus a large area that is totally fenced. There's also a fenced lawn area with a beautiful tree to keep you shaded so you can enjoy the yard. Off the kitchen you have a concrete patio so you can barbeque & maybe buy that hot tub you've always wanted. The kitchen has a fairly new stainless steel refrigerator, gas range & dishwasher. The seller also left a roll around work station for your cooking/baking area. Come visit this home then make it yours...

For open house information, contact Patricia Van Deren, Vaughn Realty at 760-446-6561

1224 Porter St, Ridgecrest, 93555 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,425 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Very nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in Ridgecrest Heights. Brand new LVP flooring throughout the entire home. Brand new appliances - new oven/range, new microwave and new dishwasher. Large living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Open concept spacious kitchen overlooks the dining and living areas. The three bedrooms including the master have ceiling fans and window coverings. Inside laundry room with both gas and electric hookups. Large 2 car finished garage with automatic garage door and personnel door for side yard access. Very large covered back patio with sliding door access off dining room as well as master bedroom. Rear yard access on side and a ground mounted AC unit.

For open house information, contact Blake Stephenson, TNT Western Homes Inc. at 760-384-0000

602 Kevin Ct, Ridgecrest, 93555 3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,845 Square Feet | Built in 1968

BACKYARD PARADISE! Located right in the midst of a well-established Deeter neighborhood! Beautiful wild and free front landscape covered with many blooming plants, flowers, and olive trees. Walk into a living and dining room with solid oak floor and a built in brick fireplace. French doors and large windows looking out to a backyard area with deep green grass, roses and shrubbery all around! Great room has a built-in double computer desk and bookcase. Surround-around kitchen hosts dark granite countertops/black splash, natural wood cabinetry, electric stovetop, double oven, dishwasher, and cool vinyl tile. Master bedroom is a great size. Master bathroom has been refurbished with granite counter and granite shower back splash. Other bedrooms are roomy. One has a built-in bookcase. Hall bathroom is as elegant as the master with granite counters, newer tub, and granite tub backsplash. Ground mounted AeroCool. All new pex plumbing in the attic. Water heater is 18 mo. old. All windows have been replaced. CLASSIC 3 BRM DEETER HOME WITH KILLER YARDS!!

For open house information, contact Clint Freeman, Coldwell Banker Best Realty at 760-375-3855

817 Janelle Ct, Ridgecrest, 93555 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,362 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This welcoming and well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in a great neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. House offers a large living room with a beautiful cozy brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings. New tile flooring in the kitchen, hallways, master bedroom and bathrooms. Kitchen has recently been updated with new counters, appliances and additional cabinets. Spacious master bedroom with open vanity and walk in closet. Roof was replaced in 2019. Newer Evaporative Cooler. New energy efficient windows throughout. Nice patio for entertaining and good sized backyard. Big garage with cooler and area for washer & dryer. With all of these great features, this home is a must see & priced to sell!

For open house information, contact Ashley McCurdy, Keller Williams Realty at 661-538-2800