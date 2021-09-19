Take a look at these homes on the market in Pahrump

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

 4 days ago

(Pahrump, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pahrump will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OfNKO_0c10WDF700

5723 Pahrump Valley Boulevard, Pahrump, 89048

2 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,190 Square Feet | Built in 1980

2 bedroom, 2 bathroom manufactured home with 2 car garage. Asphalt driveway. Private front covered patio surrounded by trees, back covered patio & additional sheds. Fully fenced with 3 sets of double gates. RV Parking. All appliances included. Kitchen with pantry and room for seating at the counter, next to the dining room. Dining room has built in buffet. Both bedrooms have walk in closets. Den/office area next to the living room. 1021 Bank Ave (directly behind this property) is also for sale. 0.93 acre lot. Combined, you could have almost 2 acres!

For open house information, contact Leanna Murphy-DeGoede, Nevada Realty at 775-727-1818

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2332215)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39kA4W_0c10WDF700

1641 West Iguana Street, Pahrump, 89048

3 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,148 Square Feet | Built in 1999

IMMACULATE ONE STORY ON OVER 1 ACRE! * OPEN AIRY FLOOR PLAN WITH SUNNY KITCHEN, VAULTED CEILINGS, OVERSIZED BEDROOMS (ONE IS A JR. PRIMARY BEDROOM WITH EN-SUITE), NEW TILE FLOORS, SECURITY SYSTEM WITH MOTION * COVERED PATIO * 42 SOLAR PANELS * FRESH PAINT INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR, NEW HARDSCAPING (TILE AND PAVER), ALL EXPANSION JOINTS CLOSED * ELECTRIC CAR CHARGER IN GARAGE * TWO RV GATES INTO THE BACKYARD *DUSK TIL DAWN LIGHTING* BACKYARD FULLY FENCED * RV POWER * MULTIPLE STRUCTURES - 12X30 AIR COOLED SHED WITH ROLLUP DOOR (AND SIDE DOOR) AND POWER, WELL HOUSE (ROOF ACCESIBIITY) AND MORE STORAGE IN THE REAR * REAR STRUCTURE POTENTIAL FOR 3RD GARAGE * NEW A/C, NEW ELECTRICAL PANEL AND UNDERGROUND POWER TO 12X30 SHED * SOLAR EXHAUST FAN OVER PRIMARY BEDROOM * NEW TOILETS, GARBAGE DISPOSAL * FLOOD INSURANCE APPX $400 PER YEAR * COME AND SEE!

For open house information, contact Tania Michaels, Keller Williams Market Place I at 702-877-2500

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2315619)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11J3n6_0c10WDF700

1951 Blackhorn Street, Pahrump, 89048

3 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,372 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This GORGEOUS listing is a must see!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath on almost an acre has it all! Walk in through the front door to an open floor plan with living room and kitchen with separate breakfast nook. Separate formal dining room is large enough to host parties. Primary bedroom has doors to the backyard pool area. Primary bath boasts a garden tub, walk-in closet, and separate walk in shower. Step out the back door to the party area. Heated saltwater pool, spa and bar/table area in pool. Separate gazebo as well. Pool area is separated from the rest of the yard by a block wall. Exit the pool area and enjoy the additional yard area that is fully landscaped with trees and shrubs and rock landscaping. Entire backyard is completely chain-link fenced with privacy slats. Plantation shutters throughout home, alarm system, full RV hookups, 2 separate sheds, this home has so much- it's too much to list!!

For open house information, contact Sarah Chapman, Nevada Realty at 775-727-1818

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2332048)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KktiV_0c10WDF700

1421 West Irons Street, Pahrump, 89048

3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,378 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Amazing Opportunity! This charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with a Den in Wonderful Pahrump is an opportunity waiting! Huge 2 Car Carport/ Unfinished Garage, NO HOA, Fully Gated, Trees, Trees and more Trees on 1 acre lot features Covered Porch and Patio, Circular Driveway. Gorgeous Mountain Views. Do not miss this!

For open house information, contact Jocelyn S Levy, Access Realty at 775-727-2332

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2318453)

