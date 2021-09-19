Livingston-curious? These homes are on the market

(Livingston, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Livingston. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1112 Timberglen Drive, Livingston, 77351 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,753 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Great opportunity to own a home in this popular Livingston neighborhood of Towne Forest where you will be close to the conveniences of the town of Livingston, and in a quiet, tree-lined subdivision with no HOA. The roof is new this year, AC/Heat unit new this year. Tall ceilings and spacious living/dining room combo area with wood burning fireplace. Granite countertops in kitchen and both bathrooms. Washer/dryer are included and are inside the home in their own closet. The backyard is huge, fully fenced, with recently refinished deck. Backyard is bordered by green space. Pet cage in backyard accessible by pet door in garage door can stay or will be removed as per wishes of buyer. Homes in this neighborhood are not often available, make your appointment to see it today!

129 Amelia Lane, Livingston, 77351 3 Beds 2 Baths | $118,750 | Single Family Residence | 1,482 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Great waterview from this home, located on a large lot. Cedar home, with lots of windows. Matching carport and storage building. Great floor plan with a fireplace.

238 Lakeside Court, Goodrich, 77335 2 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Ready to move to a lakefront home? This home is ready for you! Fish from your own pier, or out on the lake, or enjoy the hot tub on the deck. Two storage barns. Huge master bedroom with extra large closet. Extra room near back door has a shower for rinsing after outdoors fun. Awesome wood-burning pot belly stove in living room. Washer/dryer convey with home, as well as stainless interior stove/range, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Very well-maintained home, withstood 3 hurricanes, no damage to home. Roof is metal. Aerobic septic installed April 2017. Come experience this great home soon.

293 Alan Road, Livingston, 77351 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,311 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Charming New Home on two lots. House is on slab and home features tile floors throughout quartz countertops and modern colors. Good sized primary bedroom has en-suite bath and walk in closet. Double vanity in primary bath. Both of the other bedrooms are good sized and have nice closets. Walk-in utility room centrally located between bedrooms has additional space for hanging clothes. Large yard has space to add a garage or carport in the future. The home is larger than the appraisal district records. Unrestricted neighborhood. Spray in foam in walls and attic.The Builder/owner is willing to add concrete driveway or build garage for additional price if the buyer is interested.

