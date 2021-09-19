Take a look at these homes on the Huber Heights market now

(Huber Heights, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Huber Heights will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1121 Bookwalter Avenue, New Carlisle, 45344 5 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 999 Square Feet | Built in 1961

This move-in ready, large, contemporary bi-level is ready for you to make it your own! The kitchen has been updated to allow for an open floor plan between the kitchen, dining and living room. With lots of cabinets and counter tops it is great for preparation or entertaining. The dining room has French Doors leading out to a back deck. There are 3 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor and a huge master suite on the lower level. The 5th bedroom which is located on the lower level can be used as a bedroom, family room or rec room. There are hardwood floors in the living room, kitchen and hallway, new carpet in all the bedrooms and new vinyl plank flooring in both bathrooms and entryway. The house has been freshly painted. The back yard provides opportunity for entertaining or relaxing with a deck off the kitchen, big covered back patio and fenced in back yard. An oversized driveway has ample room for off street parking. Easy access to I675, I70,n Rt 4 and approximately 20 min drive to WPAFB. Don't wait as this one won't last!

3107 W Riverview Avenue, Dayton, 45406 3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath ranch with a full basement. There are hardwood floors throughout the main living areas and bedrooms. The oversized great room can be used for additional living space. Property is currently being rented for $866 a month with an annual lease and renewal period ending 03/31/2022. Do not disturb the tenant. Drive bys only until under contract.

1889 Southlawn Drive, Fairborn, 45324 3 Beds 1 Bath | $142,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1969

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Attractive Brick Ranch Featuring Three Bedrooms, One Bath, Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. Sits on a Corner Lot with a Covered Patio for relaxing and entertaining. The Two Car Attached Garage has a Workbench and Extra Built-In Storage Cabinets. This Home is Located within Minutes of Schools, Parks, Highway Access, Shopping, WPAFB and more! Whether you're looking to downsize or find your first starter home, this affordable Brick Ranch is the Perfect Home for you. Priced to Sell Now!

432 W Main Street, Tipp City, 45371 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,952 Square Feet | Built in 1920

A rare opportunity in Historic Tipp City. Desirable location with the best of both worlds...a short walk to Historic Downtown Tipp City or just a quick drive to I-75. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home with stunning original woodwork throughout. The large dining room with beautiful built ins is perfect for entertaining or family gatherings. Spacious kitchen with a breakfast nook. A 13x10 room that would be perfect for a home office. A 17x13 bonus room in the finished attic is ideal for a craft room or a 4th bedroom. Relax on the front porch or on the deck in the fenced in back yard. A 2 car garage completes this gorgeous home. Roof is 2-3 yrs old.

