Paris, TX

Check out these Paris homes on the market

Paris Today
Paris Today
 4 days ago

(Paris, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Paris. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fHz6N_0c10W69H00

315 33Rd Street Se, Paris, 75460

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,557 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Well Maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Southeast Paris Johnson's Woods Addition. Open Living Concept, Gas Log Fireplace, well manicured yard, and Roof replaced in June of 2021. Ready and waiting for your personnel touches!!

For open house information, contact Bryan Glass, Glass Land and Home at 903-785-8457

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14631616)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KhW1Y_0c10W69H00

3660 Clarksville Street, Paris, 75460

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,668 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with split living arrangement, updates throughout and many other extras! Located on a major city travel artery in Paris ISD and many amenities. Home features a working water well for the yard, multiple out buildings, shop and storm seller. Additional Building in front has been previously used for a commercial dog grooming business. Ample amounts of front parking allow for multiple opportunities for the end user as a single family or even potential for neighborhood services.

For open house information, contact Bryan Glass, Glass Land and Home at 903-785-8457

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14668548)

525 York Street, Paris, 75460

3 Beds 2 Baths | $162,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,273 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Perfect for the growing family! This recently updated home sits at the end of a quiet street with extremely low traffic and features a modern open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, covered patio, fresh landscaping and oversized yard. 2021 updates include new gutters, paint, roof, faucets, sinks, countertops. For more information or to book a private tour, contact listing agent.

For open house information, contact Brandon Bond, Keller Williams Realty at 972-599-7000

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14646150)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A8ATb_0c10W69H00

538 Ne 12Th, Paris, 75460

2 Beds 1 Bath | $85,500 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for a newly remodeled smaller home? Take a look at the improvements on this great house in northeast Paris. Updates include central air conditioning, roofing, paint, flooring and bathroom. New exterior cedar accent posts along with the original brightly painted shiplap are great finishes to this adorable home. Come take a look!

For open house information, contact Matthew Coyle, C-21 HARVEY PROPERTIES at 903-785-8484

Copyright © 2021 Paris Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PTXMLS-35526)

Paris Today

Paris Today

Paris, TX
ABOUT

With Paris Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

