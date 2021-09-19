Check out these homes for sale in Rolla now

(Rolla, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rolla will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

707 East 7Th, Rolla, 65401 3 Beds 3 Baths | $98,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Great investment opportunity. This house was purchased and used as a rental for years. 3 bedroom possible 4 located close to high school. You can walk out the basement door to listen to every football, watch baseball, or soccer.

For open house information, contact Saundra Thompson, Acar Real Estate, Inc at 573-368-7355

1202 Casey Lane, Rolla, 65401 4 Beds 3 Baths | $254,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,760 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Don't miss out on this amazing spacious brick front home in the Country Aire subdivision just on the edge of Rolla. Lots of updates. Big living room with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen, beautiful granite counters with large custom island and breakfast bar. Large master suite is on the main level along with another bedroom. Convenient main level laundry. The basement has 2 nice sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with a spacious living area along with a bar area that has many possibilities. Unfinished area in basement could be used for storage, workshop or??? The back patio walks out to trees and has access to the beautiful deck off the kitchen. This is a must see!

For open house information, contact John Gribnitz, Alexander Realty Inc at 636-947-1110

13255 Jenna Lane, Rolla, 65401 7 Beds 6 Baths | $794,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,572 Square Feet | Built in 2003

NEW PRICE!! Come one Come all to this Majestic 7 Bedroom Home with Extraordinary Views & Recent Updates!! Room Upon Room this Home provides the perfect space for entertaining or welcoming a large household. Kitchen is Designed with Convenience & Luxury in Mind with Coffered Ceilings, a Wine Cooler, Large Walk in Pantry, and Center Island with Stove Top & Vent Hood. Dining Room Opens into the Great Room that will leave you Speechless with the Outstanding Views from the Grand Picture Window. Upstairs Provides 3 Bedrooms along with the Spa Like Master Suite. Master includes a fireplace, HUGE walk in Closet with His & Her Sides, Master Bathroom with Double Vanity, Large Walk-in Shower, and Jetted Tub. Basement Offers a Possible 2nd Living Space with an Extra large Family Room, Game Room, Possible 8th Bedroom, Full Bathroom, & Kitchen Area. Bring the Party Outside! Inground Pool is Surrounded by multiple Deck/Patio Seating Areas. Schedule your Private Viewing & Call This Home Yours!

For open house information, contact Ralph Williams, Williams Real Property, LLC at 573-202-6399

131 Fairburn Drive, Rolla, 65401 4 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,019 Square Feet | Built in 2000

PRICE IMPROVEMENT!! This beautiful split level home offers 5 bedrooms, and 4 bathrooms! Walking up, you will see the beautiful stone detail, and the oversized 2 car garage! Inside, you are welcomed by the living room with tons of natural light, as well as the spacious kitchen with all the appliances and room you need! The dining room is just around the corner, and gives you tons of space to host a lovely dinner! The dining room allows you access to the backyard, awesome deck, hot tub, and huge shed for storage! The master bedroom suite has coffered ceilings, and a full bath with double sinks! There are 2 more spacious bedrooms on the upper level, and a full bath! Downstairs, there is a family room with a propane fireplace, a bedroom, as well as a full bath and laundry room combo! The basement also has access to the garage, which opens up to another (non-conforming) room, with a toilet and sink!

For open house information, contact Matt Smith, EXP Realty LLC at 573-451-2020